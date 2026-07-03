Government bows to pressure on airstrip plan, convenes public participation

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Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi, KFS Conservator Wellington Ndaka, Central Imenti MP Moses Kirima in a section of Imenti Forest. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The National Government organised a public participation forum after finally bowing to pressure from conservation groups, development organisations and other stakeholders over the construction of an airstrip inside the Imenti Forest in Meru County.



Though part of the airstrip works had already started, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has convened a stakeholders' forum slated for next week ostensibly to clear the air about the controversial projects, which have encountered widespread resistance.



The airstrip, a state lodge and a golf course are projects set to be constructed in different parts of the Imenti Forest.



However, it remains unclear if separate public participation forums over the state lodge and golf course will also take place.



"KFS proposes to construct an airstrip and ancillary infrastructure at Kithoka Beat within Upper Imenti Forest (Meru Forest Station) to enhance aviation access for forest management, emergency response, and regional economic development," read part of the invitation letter signed by Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko.



The agency said preliminary site surveys and wind assessments had confirmed the suitability of the proposed site for the airstrip project, and that it will occupy approximately 11 acres.



In deflecting worries expressed by different conservation groups, KFS maintained that the project site was characterised by sparse vegetation cover and is therefore expected to result in 'minimum ecological disruption.'



"In compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA), 1999 (Cap 387), and the Environmental (Impact Assessment and Audit) Regulations, 2003, KFS is undertaking an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the proposed project," it said.



KFS invited the stakeholders to the forum to be hosted at Meru National Polytechnic on July 8 as it seeks to convince them of the viability of the project.



"The purpose of the forum is to actively consult with the stakeholders on the impacts of the proposed project, receive and incorporate feedback, and assure the public that all possible measures are taken into consideration to keep the project within the legal and public interest framework," Mr Lemarkoko said.



The proposed airstrip, mini state house and golf course projects have met widespread resistance from locals, environmental conservation groups and leaders, who argue that the ecosystem is already strained and fragile, hence unsuitable to host the projects.



Change.Org founder-cum chairman Kamanu M'Tuamwari launched the collection of signatures to support a petition against the projects, which he says puts at risk the survival of the crucial Imenti forest and livelihoods.



The organisation told off the National Government and the Meru County Government for "actively planning to hive off the pristine Lower Imenti Forest."



"To clear this vital indigenous ecosystem to build a state lodge, an airstrip and a private golf course. The justification given is that those luxury developments are required to upgrade Meru Town to city status. But a city cannot breathe without its lungs. A city cannot survive without water. We must not sacrifice our survival for private luxury," said the organisation.



"Nobody cares," Mr Kamanu, who is also a renowned musician, said.



In opposing the projects, Change.org argued that they threaten a source of water and livelihoods, an elephant migratory corridor and desecrate sacred shrines and heritage sites.



"We call upon the National Government, Meru County Government and National Environment Management Authority to immediately halt any plans, surveys, or budget allocations intended for the excision of the 200 acres of Lower Imenti (Nkunga) Forest," it said.



The Charles Mbogori-chaired Imenti Development Forum (IDF) also waded into the issue and said the Imenti forest, "was not a natural attraction and crucial water tower that feeds vast populations, but a legally gazetted forest reserve whose survival was already compromised."



“This is not politics. This is a matter of survival-for our rivers, our farms, our people, our way of life, our children and our future," said the IDF.



It said, “The Imenti forest is not simply trees. It is one of the region’s most significant repositories of biological diversity- a living library accumulated over millennia that, once destroyed, cannot be rebuilt in any human timescale.”



Already, the Meru High Court had issued orders halting any works on the project site.