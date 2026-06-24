Court stops construction of State Lodge, airstrip and golf course in Meru Forest

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Sophia Karamuta, a fence attendant at Imenti forest in Meru County. [File, Standard]

The HIgh Court has temporarily stopped plans to excise and develop parts of Imenti Forest for the construction of a State Lodge, airstrip, golf course and related facilities.

Justice Oguttu Mboya of Meru Environment and Land Court issued the orders after certifying as urgent an application filed by petitioners Mugambi Imanyara, Charles Mutuma Mbogori and three others challenging the proposed project.

In the ruling, the judge granted interim conservatory orders preserving the forest pending further directions by the court.

"Taking into account the provisions of Articles 69 and 159(2)(b) of the Constitution, 2010; and bearing in mind the likely consequences of the intended project, there be and is hereby granted an interim conservatory order in terms of prayer (2) of the Application pending the return date; or until further orders of the Court," Justice Mboya ordered.

The orders effectively bar the government and any persons acting under their authority from proceeding with plans affecting Imenti Forest until the matter is heard.

The petition was filed against the County Government of Meru, the Kenya Forest Service and other respondents over allegations that sections of the forest were earmarked for development without adequate legal and environmental safeguards.

In their application, the petitioners sought urgent intervention by the court to stop excising, allocating, alienating, surveying, leasing, licensing, clearing, constructing upon, developing or otherwise interfering with any portion of Imenti Forest for purposes of constructing or facilitating an airstrip, State Lodge, golf course or related facilities.

The court directed that the application be served upon the respondents within two days, while the respondents were ordered to file and serve their responses within five days of being served.

Justice Mboya further directed that the matter be mentioned on June 30, 2026, for directions on the expedited hearing and disposal of the application.

In their application, the petitioners are also seeking orders to halt any excision or development of the forest pending determination of the main petition.

They also want the court to suspend any decision, resolution, approval, licence, permit, agreement, development plan, procurement process or administrative action relating to the proposed excision and development of Imenti Forest.

Additionally, they have asked the court to issue orders preserving the character, ecological condition and legal status of the forest and compel the respondents to disclose all approvals, Environmental Impact Assessment reports, licences, permits, maps, feasibility studies and public participation records linked to the proposed project.

The petitioners argues that Imenti Forest is a critical public resource protected under the Constitution and environmental laws and that any excision or development must comply with strict legal procedures.

The case will be mentioned on June 30 further directions.