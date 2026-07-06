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Government plan for public participation in Imenti Forest project is illegal

By Phares Mutembei | Jul. 6, 2026
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Stakeholders say Imenti Forest public participation is unlawful after the project rollout. [File, Standard]

The National Government's plan to hold public participation on an airstrip project inside Imenti Forest is illegal, various stakeholders have said.

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Related Topics

Imenti Forest Airstrip Project Public Participation Conservation
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