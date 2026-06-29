Great elephant exodus: Racing Drought Across Northern Kenya

On the night of May 21, 2026, Moi, a 30-year-old elephant bull, crossed Oldonyiro town in Isiolo County en route to Naibunga Conservancy in Laikipia County.
From a real-time monitoring tool, stationed at Save The Elephants (STE) research camp in Samburu National Reserve, when he crossed the rapidly expanding town, the jumbo was in a terrific speed, all just to avoid any contact with humans.
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