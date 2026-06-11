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How development, land grab trend is closing in on Kenya's forests

By Jacinta Mutura | Jun. 11, 2026

Kenya’s forests and protected parks are facing a growing wave of development pressure, from infrastructure expansion, state-backed projects to private developments.

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