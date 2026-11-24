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Agnes Aistleitner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at First Circle Capital.

Falling costs of cybercrime and the growing speed of digital transactions could expose financial institutions, businesses and consumers to increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Experts are warning that artificial intelligence (AI) could make cybercrime cheaper, more sophisticated, and easier to execute.

The warning follows the reported $6.36 billion (Sh827 billion) Binance cyber-heist, which has drawn attention to vulnerabilities in digital asset infrastructure and the challenges financial institutions face in preventing attacks, containing losses, and recovering stolen funds.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner at First Circle Capital Agnes Aistleitner says the incident highlights how AI is changing the economics of cybercrime by lowering the technical and financial barriers that once made sophisticated attacks difficult to execute.

“AI is making it easier and cheaper for criminals to automate activities that previously required considerable technical expertise,” says Aistleitner.

"From convincing phishing emails and voice impersonation to identifying system vulnerabilities, these tools are expanding the opportunities available to cybercriminals."

She warns that the threat extends beyond cryptocurrency exchanges to banks, payment service providers, businesses and consumers who increasingly depend on digital financial services.

According to blockchain intelligence firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis, attackers transferred about $6.36 billion (Sh827 billion) across ten blockchains during the Binance incident, reportedly moving most of the assets within about 20 minutes.

Cybersecurity consultant Christian Haschek said the incident points to a critical weakness in digital asset security.

“The problem is not necessarily that cryptocurrency exchanges are easier to hack than traditional financial institutions. It is that stolen assets can move much faster once attackers gain control of critical transaction-authorisation systems," says Haschek.

“Multisig, HSMs and cold storage only protect you if the machines and people that sign transactions are secure. In this case, it seems one compromised laptop was enough to make the signing system work for the attacker.”

The incident demonstrates how a single compromised access point can undermine multiple layers of security, potentially exposing billions of dollars in digital assets to theft.

Recovering stolen cryptocurrency presents another challenge. Although blockchain transactions are publicly traceable, identifying where stolen funds move does not guarantee their recovery.

TRM Labs estimates that approximately $2.7 billion (Sh351 billion) of the stolen assets was frozen or otherwise moved beyond the attackers' control, partly through interventions by stablecoin issuers, including Tether and Circle.

Aistleitner says the growing sophistication of cybercrime could also increase the cost of delivering secure digital financial services.

"As the technological cost of transferring money continues to fall, the cost of making those transfers sufficiently secure is likely to rise. Financial institutions may need to invest more in transaction monitoring, secure custody, fraud prevention and recovery mechanisms. Some of these costs could ultimately be passed on to customers,” she says.

She adds that financial institutions may need to rethink their emphasis on transaction speed, particularly when handling large-value transfers, where additional verification could help reduce exposure to fraud.

“As AI reshapes the economics of cybercrime, the ability to prevent attacks, respond swiftly, and recover stolen assets will become just as important as the speed and convenience of digital transactions,” Aistleitner quips. [Nanjinia Wamuswa]