Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

African capital markets leaders seek to unlock Sh516tr for development

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Oct. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Some of the delegates attending the 3rd Sustainable Capital Markets Conference in Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Capital markets provide an important link between savings and investment by enabling governments and companies to raise long-term financing for projects that can create jobs, expand businesses and support economic growth.

However, African capital markets remain underdeveloped, with fewer than half of countries issuing domestic corporate bonds since 2000, while equity markets have grown 27-fold to about $561 billion (Sh72.9 trillion) but declined as a share of global capital market activity.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Capital Markets Authority Africa Capital Markets Capital Markets Stakeholders
.

Latest Stories

Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
National
By Rodgers Otiso
3 hrs ago
Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
National
By Eunice Omollo
3 hrs ago
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
National
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
By Eunice Omollo 3 hrs ago
Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
Gachagua party to partner with Sifuna's TEP
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Gachagua party to partner with Sifuna's TEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved