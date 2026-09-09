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River Camp Mara revamp scales sustainable tourism and heritage

By John Maina | Sep. 9, 2026
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Hemingways Collection has completed its heritage-focused interior revamp of River Camp Mara in the Mara North Conservancy, anchoring a renewed commitment to low-impact conservation and authentic local design.

Complementing the physical redesign, Hemingways has reinforced its operational environmental footprint at the camp.

Recent facility updates include the integration of advanced solar water heating infrastructure and refined waste management systems, moving the property toward its inaugural Ecotourism Kenya certification.

Beyond conservation infrastructure, the camp's operations within Mara North anchor a direct economic partnership with over 1,000 local Maasai landowners.

The conservancy model safeguards critical wildlife migration corridors while securing sustainable land-lease revenues and community development for local stakeholders.

Following the design overhaul, the eight-tent camp preserves its historic safari soul while upgrading guest comfort.

The project introduces a tactile, layered design vocabulary – pairing bespoke, Nairobi-printed textiles and custom pieces from local Mara artisans with woven Mandalay bedspreads and vintage Istanbul rugs.

CEO of Hemingways Group Ross Evans says the revamp of River Camp Mara reflects a broader evolution in sustainable luxury hospitality.

"Today’s luxury travellers expect high-end hospitality to feel authentic, locally grounded and environmentally responsible. At River Camp Mara, our work is about preserving the classic spirit of an intimate tented safari while elevating the comfort, design and environmental responsibility expected by Today’s luxury traveller," he noted.

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Related Topics

Hemingways Collection Sustainable Tourism Kenya's Tourism Sector Wildlife Conservation
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