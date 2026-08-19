Kenya to host key Africa blockchain festival 2026 in October

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Nairobi will host Africa Blockchain Festival 2026, bringing together global leaders in blockchain, AI and digital finance. [iStockphoto]

Kenya is set to host the Africa Blockchain Festival (ABF) 2026 this October, bringing together the world's leading blockchain innovators, artificial intelligence (AI) pioneers, investors, policymakers, regulators and entrepreneurs for three days of dialogue, collaboration and investment opportunities in Nairobi.

Scheduled for October 15 to 17, 2026, at the Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi, the festival targets thousands of delegates from across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Themed "Capital, Code and Continuity: Building Africa's Permanent Digital Economy," the event builds on the success of the inaugural festival in Kigali, Rwanda, and reflects Africa's growing role as one of the world's fastest-evolving digital economies.

Over the past decade, Africa has emerged as a global leader in mobile payments, digital financial services and blockchain adoption. From cross-border payments and digital identity to tokenisation, artificial intelligence and decentralised finance, innovators across the continent are increasingly developing technologies designed to solve uniquely African challenges while creating scalable solutions with global relevance.

This year's festival will feature a co-host, The World Token Summit and will bring keynote presentations, policy discussions, investor forums, startup showcases, technical workshops, executive networking sessions and exhibitions focused on blockchain infrastructure, AI, digital finance, cybersecurity, tokenisation, stablecoins and emerging technologies.

"Our vision has always extended far beyond cryptocurrency," said Olubunmi Fabanwo, co-founder and chief executive of Africa Blockchain Festival.

"Blockchain allows Africa to build the digital foundations that future generations deserve. This year, we're also proud to co-host Africa Blockchain Festival alongside the World Token Summit, bringing together two platforms that share a common vision of accelerating blockchain adoption, innovation and investment across Africa and beyond."

Kenya's selection as the 2026 host reflects the country's growing reputation as one of Africa's foremost technology hubs. Often referred to as the "Silicon Savannah," Kenya has become a centre for fintech innovation, mobile money, artificial intelligence research and digital entrepreneurship.

The country continues to attract global technology companies, venture capital firms and innovation ecosystems seeking opportunities across the African market.

Fabanwo believes Nairobi provides the ideal setting for the festival's next chapter.

"Kenya has consistently demonstrated that innovation thrives when talent, entrepreneurship and supportive ecosystems come together. Today, the country is helping shape Africa's leadership in artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital finance. There is no better place to convene the conversations that will define Africa's digital future."

According to Ahmed Refaie, founder of the World Token Summit, the partnership between the two events reflects a shared commitment to positioning Africa as a global technology leader.

"Bringing Africa Blockchain Festival and the World Token Summit together in Nairobi creates a unique opportunity to connect governments, innovators, investors and industry leaders from around the world. Collaboration is what drives innovation, and Africa has an opportunity not only to participate in the next wave of technological transformation but to help shape it.

Attendees will participate in conversations covering tokenised assets, artificial intelligence, blockchain applications, cross-border payments, digital identity, enterprise blockchain adoption, startup investment and policy frameworks that can accelerate innovation while supporting sustainable economic development.

With Africa experiencing rapid growth in digital adoption and entrepreneurship, organisers say the festival aims to strengthen collaboration between African innovators and international partners while showcasing practical technologies capable of transforming industries and improving lives across the continent.