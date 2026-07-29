Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Firm unveils AI-powered electric taxi tailored for ride-hailing market

By Killiad Msafiri | Jul. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Bingo Technologies CEO Daniel Huang and COO Christian Scheder unveil the Bingo E2 in Nairobi on July 28, 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bingo Technologies has unveiled an electric vehicle (EV) AI-powered taxi designed specifically for Africa's ride-hailing industry, marking a major step towards meeting Kenya's growing demand for affordable transport solutions.

The launch of Bingo E2 in Nairobi positions the company as the starting point for its electric mobility ecosystem.

Officials said the country was chosen for the global debut because of its supportive electric mobility policies, relatively high fuel prices and thriving ride-hailing sector.

"We believe Kenya offers the right conditions to demonstrate what purpose-built electric mobility can achieve for drivers and fleet operators," said Bingo Technologies Chief Operating Officer Christian Scheder.

The launch comes as motorists and taxi drivers continue to grapple with high fuel costs, which remain one of the biggest expenses for ride-hailing operators.

Growing interest in electric mobility has also been fuelled by volatility in global oil markets and recurring increases in pump prices, prompting transport operators to explore lower-cost alternatives.

To address one of the biggest challenges facing EV adoption, limited charging infrastructure and range anxiety, the Bingo E2 is equipped with a dual-battery system comprising a fixed battery with a claimed range of 310 kilometres and a swappable battery capable of delivering an additional 130 kilometres.

The company said the combined range of up to 440 kilometres allows drivers to stay on the road longer while reducing downtime through battery swapping instead of conventional charging.

The vehicle is also integrated with MAYA, an artificial intelligence-powered operating system that enables drivers to monitor earnings in real time, track vehicle performance and locate nearby charging and battery-swapping stations. The company said the platform is designed to improve productivity while lowering maintenance  and operating costs.

E-Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK) chairperson Moses Nderitu said innovations tailored to the local market could accelerate the country's transition to cleaner transport.

"The reality is that fuel prices will never go down and electric vehicle uptake is no longer a future concept; it's already here with us," he said.

Bingo Technologies said it plans to support adoption through an integrated ecosystem that includes battery-swapping infrastructure, charging solutions, fleet management software and financing options, targeting Kenya's online taxi industry where fuel costs continue to erode drivers' earnings.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Bingo Technologies Electric Vehicles AI-Powered Taxi Ride Hailing Industry
.

Latest Stories

South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
Opinion
By Mulang'o Baraza
3 hrs ago
Is affordable housing plan trying to solve the wrong problem?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
3 hrs ago
Turning farm waste into wealth: Counties bet on agricultural recycling
Enterprise
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved