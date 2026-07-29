Goonism: It's all economics

Goonism has become a common word in our conversations. It becomes more common during protests and polls. That leaves no doubt that goonism is not a random event like a road accident. Goonism is also not new.
Remember KANU youth wingers? What was their objective? Who funded them?
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…