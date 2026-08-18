Gachagua pushes for single opposition candidate to face Ruto in 2027

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro when he hosted Wiper Patriotic Front leaders on August 18, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mount Kenya leaders to abandon divisive politics and back a single opposition candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua spoke at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County on Tuesday, August, 18, while hosting leaders of the Wiper Patriotic Front, where he called for a broader alliance built on his Democracy for the Citizens Party and Wiper Patriotic Front partnership.

The remarks come against a backdrop of intensifying but still unsettled opposition talks.

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gachagua and Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa met in Nairobi in early August and reaffirmed their commitment to building a united opposition, with the coalition mandating Kalonzo to keep engaging other formations including DCP and the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Gachagua, however, has yet to formally commit DCP to the Azimio coalition.

His Wamunyoro residence has meanwhile become a frequent stop for opposition figures and allies, with grassroots consultations there gathering pace as part of efforts to strengthen support ahead of the 2027 vote.

The unity push has not been friction-free: Gachagua recently faced pushback from smaller allied parties after calling on them to dissolve into DCP, a proposal that leaders of the Democratic Party, PNU and Umoja na Maendeleo Party rejected as overreach.

"The best way to win this election is one single presidential candidate and I am committed that my people will make whatever sacrifice necessary to make it," said Gachagua.

He explained that his push to remove Ruto from office was rooted in patriotism rather than personal grievance.

"The most committed person in defeating Ruto is Rigathi Gachagua. And it is not that I am committed because I have a beef with him, it is because he is patriotic and wants the good of this country," he said.

He noted that opposition figures must be willing to compromise and rally behind whoever has the strongest chance of beating Ruto.

"If we feel fronting someone for the top seat will make us defeat Ruto, then be it," noted Gachagua.

He added that he would support another candidate if that person proved the stronger contender.

"After the identification of the candidate, if it is me I will lead the campaign and if somebody else I will be the director of the election campaign," he observed.

Gachagua acknowledged that unseating a sitting president is a demanding task and urged his supporters to stay focused.

"Removing a sitting president is not a walk in the park. Let's work hard and we are determined. We can have victory round one so that there will be no room for appeal," he said.

He also addressed friction within the Mount Kenya political bloc, calling for internal disputes to be resolved without outside interference.

"The gift of a family is to stay together as a family and if we have internal challenges we can sit and solve internal wrangles without involving other people," he explained.

Gachagua warned against a personality-driven contest for the opposition ticket, saying the priority should be identifying a candidate who can build the widest coalition.

"Tukiona first one anaweza tunampatia na tukiona anaweza lemewa tunachukua lastborn," he noted, urging leaders to settle on the strongest formula for keeping the political family together.

He described unity as central to the legacy he hopes to leave, even as his blunt style continues to draw criticism.

"I want that to be my legacy, to call the family to order. People don't like the truth, and sometimes I am seen to be a bully by telling people the truth," said Gachagua