Kakamega rolls out Sh60m grants to empower vulnerable groups, youth

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Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa

Kakamega County has rolled out a Sh60 million social protection grant programme targeting women, youth, widows, persons living with disabilities and other marginalised groups in a fresh push to improve livelihoods and promote economic empowerment.

The countywide initiative was officially launched by Governor Fernandes Barasa at Navakholo Stadium in Bunyala Central Ward, where he was accompanied by members of the County Assembly and members of his executive.

The programme is designed to provide financial support to vulnerable groups and enable them to establish or expand small businesses, improve household incomes and build sustainable sources of livelihood.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Barasa, while in Navakholo, said the initiative was aimed at addressing some of the economic challenges faced by communities that have traditionally struggled to access opportunities and financial resources.

“The purpose of these grants is to ensure that our people, especially those who face barriers to economic opportunities, receive practical financial support that can help them improve their lives,” said Barasa.

He said the county government was committed to ensuring that resources allocated for social protection directly benefited communities and supported income-generating activities.

In Navakholo Sub-County, Sh5 million has been set aside for the programme and will be distributed among the five wards.

Each ward will receive Sh1 million, which will be shared among 20 groups. Every beneficiary group will receive Sh50,000 to support its economic activities.

The governor said the grants were part of broader efforts by his administration to strengthen household incomes while creating opportunities for residents to become economically independent.

The programme targets groups that include women, young people, widows, persons living with disabilities and other marginalised members of society who require financial assistance to establish or strengthen livelihoods.

Barasa said the funding would give beneficiaries an opportunity to invest in enterprises that could generate income and create employment at the grassroots.

“We want these groups to use the money to strengthen their economic activities, increase household incomes and create sustainable livelihoods. This is about empowering our people to become economically independent,” he said.

The county government expects the programme to stimulate small-scale economic activities across the wards while improving the welfare of vulnerable households.

Beneficiaries will be able to channel the funds towards enterprises suited to their respective communities, with the county administration seeking to ensure that the grants translate into tangible improvements in household livelihoods.

The launch comes as county governments continue to explore ways of cushioning vulnerable communities from economic hardships through targeted financial assistance and empowerment programmes.

Barasa said his administration would continue prioritising programmes aimed at improving the welfare of residents, particularly groups that face challenges accessing economic opportunities.

He urged beneficiaries to use the funds responsibly and invest in activities capable of generating sustainable returns.

The Sh60 million countywide programme is expected to benefit communities across Kakamega, with the Navakholo allocation providing a model for supporting organised groups at the ward level.

The governor said empowering communities through financial support would not only improve individual household incomes but also contribute to the county's broader economic development.

The initiative is therefore expected to strengthen grassroots enterprises, enhance household resilience and provide vulnerable residents with opportunities to participate more actively in the local economy. Kakamega rolls out Sh60m social protection grants to empower vulnerable groups and youths.