E-mobility revs up Kenya's sustainable growth agenda

As governments worldwide seek practical solutions to climate change, Kenya's experience demonstrates that sustainability can also be an engine for economic transformation. [iStockphoto]

As climate change, rising fuel prices and rapid urbanisation reshape economies globally, sustainability is becoming a vital economic consideration rather than just an environmental aspiration.

In Kenya, electric mobility is emerging as one of the country's most promising responses to some of these challenges, offering cleaner transport while creating opportunities for thousands of people who depend on mobility for their livelihoods.