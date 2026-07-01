Traceability system to spur exports with digital fork-to-plate surveillance

Despite horticulture being a top export earner, excessive pesticide residue, compliance issues and produce theft remain some of the major challenges Kenyan farmers and exporters face, going by the number of interceptions.
The sector is one of Kenya’s leading foreign exchange earners, contributing about 34 per cent of the country’s agricultural gross domestic product.
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