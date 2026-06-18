Why firms are seeking spaces that drive impact, not just transactions

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Caleb Otieno, Joan Kiragu, Sales & Reservations, Brackenhurst Conference & Retreat Centre; and Winnie Muiu during the Africa MICE Expo 2026 at Sarit Centre in Nairobi on June 18, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s business events and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) industry is growing to match global standards, forming a major part of the country’s tourism and hospitality sector.

According to industry data, global business events and MICE generate at least $1.5 trillion in direct economic output. It is a critical driver of travel, hospitality, and corporate growth, experiencing sustained annual growth driven by in-person networking, B2B trade, and technological innovation.

As leaders from across the continent gather at Sarit Centre for Africa MICE Expo 2026 from June 18 -19, under the theme “From Vision to Impact: Accelerating Africa’s MICE Economy,” a new question is emerging within the business events industry: can the environment where people meet influence the quality of the decisions they make?

For decades, venues have competed on infrastructure, capacity, and convenience. Yet as organisations navigate rapid change, leadership transitions, and increasingly complex challenges, the focus is shifting from where meetings happen to what happens because people come together.

Few places embody that shift more naturally than Brackenhurst Conference & Retreat Centre.

Approaching its centenary in 2027, Brackenhurst has spent nearly 100 years creating spaces where leaders, educators, faith communities, development organisations, and businesses gather to reflect, learn, and shape the future. Long before sustainability became a boardroom priority, Brackenhurst was restoring indigenous forest in Limuru. Today, more than 100 acres of thriving woodland surround a destination that remains just 30 minutes from Nairobi, yet feels a world apart.

That combination of accessibility and immersion is becoming increasingly relevant in the modern MICE landscape.

In an era of constant notifications, crowded calendars, and hybrid work, organisations are searching for environments that encourage deeper thinking, stronger collaboration, and renewed clarity. The most effective meetings are no longer measured solely by attendance; they are measured by outcomes.

“Over the last century, people have come to Brackenhurst to wrestle with big questions - from leadership and education to community development and organisational growth,” says Brackenhurst General Manager Nelly Ndathi.

“As we look toward our next hundred years, we believe Africa has an opportunity to redefine business events around transformation, not transaction. The venues that will matter most are those that help people think differently, connect more deeply, and leave with greater purpose,” she adds.

As Africa’s MICE sector continues to rise, the conversation must move beyond facilities and logistics. The continent has an opportunity to build a meetings industry rooted in its greatest strengths: community, nature, innovation, and human connection.

For Brackenhurst, the road to 100 years is not simply a celebration of history. It is a commitment to helping shape the next century of African leadership, collaboration, and impact - one gathering at a time.