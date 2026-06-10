How South African wine is betting big on Kenya's premium shift

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Why wine costs up to six times more in Kenya than in South Africa [Courtesy]

Kenya’s wine market is undergoing a quiet but steady transformation, moving from casual drinking culture to a more informed, experience-driven, and premium-focused consumer base.

At the centre of this shift is Wines of South Africa (WoSA), which is deepening its presence in East Africa, as it positions Kenya as one of its key growth hubs across the continent.

WoSA says Kenya is now importing more than 3.1 million litres of South African wine annually, making it one of the largest destinations for South African exports in Africa.

Beyond the numbers, the organisation is betting not only on volume but value, sophistication, and a consumer base that is increasingly willing to pay for quality.

“Kenya is the biggest market in Africa in terms of export volumes, but also value,” said Africa Market Manager at Wines of South Africa, Matome Mbatha.

“What we are seeing is growth in value, not just volume, and that tells us this market is becoming more sophisticated. Kenyan consumers today are researching wine, understanding wine, and actively seeking premium experiences.”

WoSA’s latest East Africa tour in Nairobi was built around that shift. Under the campaign theme, “There’s Sunshine Inside,” the two-day event brought together producers, importers, hospitality professionals, and consumers through tastings, masterclasses, and trade engagements.

It was meant to move wine beyond a product and into a lifestyle experience.

For WoSA, Kenya is no longer an entry market where consumers are introduced to wine for the first time. Instead, it is becoming a market where consumers are refining taste and moving up the value chain.

A key driver of this change is education. Through wine training programmes, masterclasses and tasting events, WoSA says thousands of Kenyans have been introduced to wine culture over the years, many of whom now work in hospitality or the broader service industry.

“We’ve done introductory wine courses for thousands of young people in Kenya,” Mbatha said.

“Some are now working on cruise ships, many are in restaurants and hotels. What this has done is create a foundation where people start with entry-level wines and gradually move into more premium selections. Wine becomes a drink of choice.”

This gradual shift is also reflected in how consumers behave in the market. Instead of choosing based only on price, more Kenyan wine drinkers are now asking questions about origin, pairing, and quality. That change, industry players say, is reshaping how wine is sold and experienced.

Founder of Sip and Savour Atelier and East Africa Lead for Wines of South Africa, Sylvia Karanja, says the modern Kenyan consumer is more curious and open than ever before.

“We are seeing a younger consumer becoming more open to wine experiences, wine pairing, and wine education,” she said.

“South African wines resonate strongly in this market because they are fruit-forward, approachable, and diverse. More consumers are now moving from entry-level wines toward mid-tier and premium selections, and that shift is reshaping the wine conversation in East Africa.”

According to Sylvia, wine is also increasingly becoming part of everyday lifestyle moments, not just special occasions. Brunch culture, dining out, and curated tasting events are now shaping how people interact with wine.

Local importers are also playing a major role in this shift. Galena Wine Importers Chief Executive and Co-founder of The Wine Fair Kenya Judy Ngene, says storytelling has become just as important as taste when it comes to selling wine.

“Kenyans are becoming more curious and intentional about wine,” she said.

“Wine tasting events and educational experiences are helping build a stronger wine culture while also encouraging people to explore more premium categories.”

Judy says consumers are no longer driven by price alone, but origin, brand story, and experience are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions, a shift that is pushing the market towards premiumisation.

Beyond consumer trends, WoSA is also positioning South African wine as part of a wider African trade and identity story.

The organisation says its long-term strategy is not only about exporting wine but strengthening intra-African trade, hospitality partnerships, and skills development.

That strategy is also tied to the rise of Pinotage, a signature red wine grape cultivated primarily in South Africa and often used as a symbol of African wine identity.

WoSA sees it as part of a broader effort to position African-produced wine as competitive on the global stage while remaining rooted in local heritage.

For Kenya, the opportunity lies in the continued growth of a consumer base that is increasingly informed, experimental, and willing to trade up. With imports rising and consumer education deepening, industry players say the country is well on its way to becoming one of Africa’s most important premium wine markets.

While challenges remain, from pricing pressures to market education gaps, WoSA’s bet on Kenya appears clear.