How intellectual property unlocks startup funding

Kenya’s startup ecosystem is expanding rapidly, driven by growth in mobile money innovation, agricultural technology applications and grassroots manufacturing. However, experts warn that weak intellectual property (IP) protection could undermine the country’s economic progress and discourage international investment.
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