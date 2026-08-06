Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Court Detains City Lawyer Over Alleged Sh35.7 Million Fake Gold Scam Pending Bail Ruling

By Nancy Gitonga | Aug. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Milimani Law Courts Nairobi

A city advocate Alphonce Collins Odoyo Osewe spent the night in custody after he was charged yesterday with multiple counts of allegedly defrauding foreign investors of more than Sh35.7 million in a fake 400-kilogram gold deal.

This is after Milimani Chief Magistrate Gethi Kibiru ordered that Osewe be held at Kilimani Police Station until 9 a.m. today when the court will deliver its ruling on the prosecution's application opposing his release on bond pending trial.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Alphonce Collins Odoyo Osewe Milimani Law Courts Anti-Money Laundering Act Director of Public Prosecutions
.

Latest Stories

Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Nairobi doesn't need an underground railway right now
Opinion
By Editorial
1 hr ago
Will the world mourn when Dr Besigye Rests?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved