Court Detains City Lawyer Over Alleged Sh35.7 Million Fake Gold Scam Pending Bail Ruling

Milimani Law Courts Nairobi

A city advocate Alphonce Collins Odoyo Osewe spent the night in custody after he was charged yesterday with multiple counts of allegedly defrauding foreign investors of more than Sh35.7 million in a fake 400-kilogram gold deal.

This is after Milimani Chief Magistrate Gethi Kibiru ordered that Osewe be held at Kilimani Police Station until 9 a.m. today when the court will deliver its ruling on the prosecution's application opposing his release on bond pending trial.