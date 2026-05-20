From Boeing cockpit to truck seat: Building Africa's logistics backbone

Charles Thuo, founder of Apexloads, is building digital solutions to fix Africa’s costly logistics and freight inefficiencies.[Photo courtesy]

Charles Thuo used to design aircraft for Boeing. Then he got behind the wheel of a truck and discovered a $50 billion (Sh6.4 trillion) hole in Africa’s economy.

The 38-year-old Kenyan founder of logistics technology startup Apexloads sits at an unusual crossroads: aerospace engineer, US Army veteran, former owner-operator truck driver, and now tech entrepreneur trying to digitise one of Africa’s most fragmented industries.