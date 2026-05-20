Youth gain skills in electronics repair and e-waste management

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Graduates of the PowerUp programme in Nairobi County. [James Wanzala, Standard]

A total of 238 young entrepreneurs in Kisumu graduated last Thursday under the Power Up programme. The graduation marked the continued expansion of youth-led repair and circular economy enterprises across Kenya.

The participants completed the training in Kisumu, with 12 per cent of the cohort being persons with disabilities.

Women accounted for 35 per cent of participants, while men made up 65 per cent. The programme continues to attract strong interest from young people entering the repair and e-waste management sector, particularly among aspiring and existing repairers and collectors.

The graduation was convened by consortium partners Bopinc and Light for the World Kenya, with funding from the IKEA Foundation. It marks another step in strengthening practical technical training, entrepreneurship, and inclusive participation within Kenya’s growing circular economy ecosystem.

Graduates leave the programme with hands-on skills in mobile phone, television, and large household appliance repair, alongside business development training in record-keeping, marketing, customer retention, financial management, and business planning to build viable and sustainable enterprises.

Country Director at Bopinc Beryl Oyier emphasised the importance of creating clear pathways for young people to participate meaningfully in Kenya’s growing e-waste repair and management ecosystem.

“The programme reflects Bopinc’s broader focus on supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs at the base of the pyramid through practical, market-driven solutions that deliver both economic and environmental impact,” said Ms Oyier.

Senior Programme Manager at Bopinc Ebenezer Amadi said the company has supported efforts to solve the e-waste challenge. He noted that they have also taken a deliberate step to include basic repair training for collectors.

Ian Maina, Program Manager at Light for the World Kenya, said young people are not just gaining technical skills but building viable businesses within the repair and e-waste ecosystem.

After graduation, participants will move into the next phase of support, where they will receive mentorship and business coaching.