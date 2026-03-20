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Kenya targets 240,000 youth jobs in fisheries sector expansion

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 20, 2026
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Ps Fisheries and blue economy Betsy Njagi during an Engagement forum on women and youth financing in fishing. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya is ramping up efforts to create jobs for young people through the fisheries sector, with a new programme targeting more than 240,000 employment opportunities over the next five years. 

The initiative, led by Trademark Africa in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, focuses on expanding access to finance and markets for those working along the fisheries value chain. 

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Nairobi, Zanataria Oa Maria, director of business competitiveness at Trademark Africa, said the programme is designed to unlock opportunities for youth, particularly young women. 

“We are looking to enhance access to finance for participants, to create over 242,000 jobs at the end of the five-year program,” she said. 

The fisheries sector has been identified by the government as a key driver of economic growth and a solution to youth unemployment, especially in coastal and lake regions. 

The Principal Secretary in the State Department for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Betsy Muthoni, said young people and women are already playing a central role in the sector, from fish farming to trading and processing. 

“Over 60 per cent of the financing we have disbursed has gone to youth and women,” she said, noting that many have ventured into aquaculture, crab farming and fish trade. 

Government data shows that more than 200,000 youth have been reached through ongoing programs supported by development partners. 

To support job creation, the PS said the government has invested in infrastructure, including cold storage facilities and modern fish landing sites aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and improving earnings for small-scale traders. 

"New landing sites are being developed along the Indian Ocean coastline and around Lake Victoria, equipped with ice-making machines, processing units and storage facilities," she emphasised. 

In addition, she noted that training centres are being set up in Kisumu and Kwale counties to equip young people with skills in aquaculture and marine farming. 

The PS also said that policy reforms, including a fisheries policy approved in 2023 and a pending aquaculture policy, are aimed at creating a favourable environment for investment in the sector. 

"The government is also working to address concerns around taxation and licensing, which affect small-scale operators," Muthoni said.

The push to expand opportunities in the fisheries sector will be highlighted at an upcoming global ocean conference to be held in Mombasa in June, where youth engagement and innovation will be a key focus.

Officials say the broader goal is to position the blue economy as a major source of employment and income, particularly for young people entering the labour market.

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Related Topics

Fisheries Sector Blue Economy Youth Employment Youth Empowerment
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