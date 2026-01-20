×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

State rolls out AI Incubator for local innovators

By Esther Dianah | Jan. 20, 2026
Science, Research, and Innovation PS Shaukat Abdulrazak. [File, Standard] 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovators are set to receive structured mentorship through an incubator programme to ensure their innovations deliver real value.

Through the National Intelligence and Research University, the government has started a programme to transform creative AI concepts into workable, nationally significant, and employment-generating solutions that support economic growth, security, and employment in Kenya.

A group of innovators was selected from among the more than 2,400 AI solution proposals that were submitted.

Agriculture, cybersecurity, public service delivery, governance, and sustainable development are all anticipated to benefit from the solutions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Science, Research, and Innovation Principal Secretary Shaukat Abdulrazak, speaking at the launch, stated that structured incubation is crucial to guaranteeing that innovation yields genuine value.

In order to move solutions from concept to deployment, the innovators will receive structured technical mentorship, support for product refinement, ethical AI guidance, and commercial insights.

Key partners from academia, telecom, banking, and the government have spearheaded the initiative, which will showcase innovations at the final National AI Hackathon in March.

USIU-Africa, Strathmore University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Open University of Kenya, Communication Authority of Kenya, Equity Bank, KCB, and Safaricom are among the partners.

PS Shaukat Abdulrazak stated, "Kenya is strengthening its capacity to develop technologies that respond to our socio-economic realities, create jobs, and enhance national security by incubating AI innovations locally."

He goes on to say that their goals are to support local intellectual property that can significantly boost economic growth and national resilience, develop viable AI products, and assist innovators in turning ideas into scalable solutions.

The initiative will create a pipeline of Kenyan AI solutions that improve security, according to James Kobon, vice chancellor of National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU).

"It will create economic value and ensure intellectual property is developed and retained here in Kenya," he said.

The knowledge of both domestic and foreign experts will be advantageous to the innovators. Additionally, they will gain access to reputable trainers' global expertise.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence AI Innovations AI Systems AI Technologies
.

Latest Stories

Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Opinion
By Godfrey Osotsi
59 mins ago
Surrogacy: Act to end our women's exploitation
Editorial
By Editorial
59 mins ago
Kenya banks on partnerships to get sea-time opportunities for cadets
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
By Hudson Gumbihi 59 mins ago
Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
By Lewis Nyaundi 59 mins ago
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
By Isaiah Gwengi and Olivia Odhiambo 59 mins ago
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji 59 mins ago
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved