State rolls out AI Incubator for local innovators

Science, Research, and Innovation PS Shaukat Abdulrazak. [File, Standard]

Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovators are set to receive structured mentorship through an incubator programme to ensure their innovations deliver real value.

Through the National Intelligence and Research University, the government has started a programme to transform creative AI concepts into workable, nationally significant, and employment-generating solutions that support economic growth, security, and employment in Kenya.

A group of innovators was selected from among the more than 2,400 AI solution proposals that were submitted.

Agriculture, cybersecurity, public service delivery, governance, and sustainable development are all anticipated to benefit from the solutions.

Science, Research, and Innovation Principal Secretary Shaukat Abdulrazak, speaking at the launch, stated that structured incubation is crucial to guaranteeing that innovation yields genuine value.

In order to move solutions from concept to deployment, the innovators will receive structured technical mentorship, support for product refinement, ethical AI guidance, and commercial insights.

Key partners from academia, telecom, banking, and the government have spearheaded the initiative, which will showcase innovations at the final National AI Hackathon in March.

USIU-Africa, Strathmore University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Open University of Kenya, Communication Authority of Kenya, Equity Bank, KCB, and Safaricom are among the partners.

PS Shaukat Abdulrazak stated, "Kenya is strengthening its capacity to develop technologies that respond to our socio-economic realities, create jobs, and enhance national security by incubating AI innovations locally."

He goes on to say that their goals are to support local intellectual property that can significantly boost economic growth and national resilience, develop viable AI products, and assist innovators in turning ideas into scalable solutions.

The initiative will create a pipeline of Kenyan AI solutions that improve security, according to James Kobon, vice chancellor of National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU).

"It will create economic value and ensure intellectual property is developed and retained here in Kenya," he said.

The knowledge of both domestic and foreign experts will be advantageous to the innovators. Additionally, they will gain access to reputable trainers' global expertise.