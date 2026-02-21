×
'Leave ODM to us', Babu Owino dares Oburu as chaos erupt at Kakamega rally

By Mary Imenza | Feb. 21, 2026
Linda Mwanchi supporters listen to embattled ODM Sec Gen Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

“Leave the party alone for us and leave,” Embakasi East MP Babu Owino declared in a fiery address during a charged rally in Kakamega, directly telling Siaya Governor Oburu Oginga to keep off Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) affairs.

Babu spoke moments after teargas canisters were thrown into the crowd while Senator Edwin Sifuna was addressing, briefly disrupting the gathering and sending supporters into panic.

Despite the chaos, the outspoken legislator stood his ground, insisting that nothing would stop the rally from proceeding.

“Nothing will stop this rally. Not teargas, not hot water, not even the government,” he said defiantly, drawing loud cheers from supporters.

The MP claimed they were prepared to face the worst in defence of their political stand, saying they were ready to die in Kakamega if necessary.

“We won’t go anywhere today. They will kill us here,” he declared, as tension remained high at the venue.

Babu accused unnamed individuals of using youths to cause disruptions at political events, saying young people were being misled and exploited for selfish political interests.

He maintained that such tactics would not silence them.

However, even as emotions ran high, the MP urged restraint among his supporters.

“We came here in peace. Do not beat those disrupting the rally,” he appealed, calling for calm despite the provocation.

The rally underscored deepening divisions within ODM, with leaders publicly clashing over the party’s direction amid heightened political tensions in the region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

