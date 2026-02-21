×
Several injured ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally in Vihiga

By Brian Kisanji | Feb. 21, 2026
Fracas witnessed at ODM Linda Mwanainchi rally at Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Tension gripped Mbale town in Vihiga County on Saturday, February 21, after several youths were injured in clashes ahead of the Linda Mwananchi rally led by embattled Orange Democratic Movement Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

The violence erupted when rival groups confronted each other in the streets, hurling stones and other crude objects.

Witnesses said the clashes were triggered by competing chants, with one faction shouting “one term” and another responding with “two terms,” escalating into a confrontation.

At least one youth was left lying by the roadside after he was attacked by a mob over allegations that he had stabbed another youth during the melee.

Police have intensified patrols in Mbale to contain the unrest and prevent further violence. Security vehicles moved through the town as officers dispersed groups of youths.

Most businesses remained closed for much of the morning, with traders citing fears of looting and property damage.

Sifuna’s team is expected to address supporters in Vihiga later in the day after holding a rally in Kakamega County.

The meetings are part of the ongoing Linda Mwananchi political mobilisation campaign, which has drawn both support and opposition.

