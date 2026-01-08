Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers accelerate Africa expansion

Okla Automotive staff at work. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are rapidly expanding across Africa as trade barriers in Western markets push them to seek new customers on the continent.

African demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has been steadily rising, driven by urbanisation, rising fuel costs, and government incentives for greener mobility.

Cities such as Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, and Cairo are seeing early adoption of EVs in private, commercial, and ride-hailing fleets, despite infrastructure challenges, including limited charging networks.

The market is also benefiting from a surge in affordable models from Chinese automakers, which combine competitive pricing with plug-in hybrid technology to address local needs.

Analysts note that Africa’s EV market remains small compared with global sales, but growth rates are among the fastest in emerging regions, positioning the continent as a critical frontier for automakers seeking to diversify beyond traditional markets.

Hong Kong-based Tiazhou Okla Automotive Co., also known as Okla Global, has joined the race with a strategic partnership with Treadway Investment Bank to accelerate its expansion across the continent.

Treadway will provide corporate finance expertise, facilitate government and private sector partnerships, and help Okla navigate regulatory frameworks in key African markets.

Under the agreement, Okla plans to build manufacturing and assembly plants in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt. Zimbabwe and South Africa will serve the Southern African Development Community, Nigeria will anchor the Economic Community of West African States, Kenya will support East Africa, and Egypt will serve as a hub for North Africa.

“The collaboration marks a significant step in Okla’s mission to establish itself as a leading player in Africa’s electric vehicle industry,” the company said.

Treadway’s role, the company added, “will be central in securing financing, navigating regulatory frameworks, and leveraging its government relationships to accelerate Okla’s rollout.” The partnership “is also expected to boost local economies by creating jobs and strengthening industrial ecosystems through localized assembly and production.”

Okla’s entry comes amid rapid expansion of Chinese automakers across Africa over the past five years. Companies such as Build Your Dreams (BYD), Chery, Geely, Foton, Great Wall Motor, Haval, and Sinotruk have pursued opportunities across the continent, focusing on affordable vehicles as they build local presence.

At the same time, local players are beginning to seed their own EV ecosystems. MojaEV Kenya, a Nairobi-based EV distributor, is set to begin local assembly of electric vehicles in partnership with local assemblers later this year, aiming to produce affordable units for Kenya and neighbouring markets. This shift from imports to in-country assembly is seen as critical to lowering costs and meeting rising demand for sustainable transport.



Their growth has been supported by local assembly plants, accessible financing models, and strong after-sales support, reshaping consumer expectations and the broader automotive market in Africa.

Industry analysts note that Africa’s demand for affordable, eco-friendly transport solutions makes it an attractive frontier for global automakers. Okla’s partnership with Treadway positions the company to compete directly with established players while contributing to the continent’s transition toward sustainable mobility. Its strategy of combining regional hubs with local assembly reflects a broader industry trend of aligning production networks with emerging market demand.