Safaricom to reward customers, boost communities as it celebrates 25 years

Safaricom Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said every win will have a ripple effect that will uplift both the individual and their community. [File, Standard]

Safaricom has launched a nationwide promotion dubbed “Shangwe @25” to celebrate 25 years of connecting and transforming lives.

The campaign will reward customers with various prizes and spread the celebrations to communities across Kenya through impact-driven initiatives.

As part of the promotion, 25 customers will become millionaires, each winning Sh1 million alongside an additional Sh250,000 to support a community project of their choice.

Ndegwa said that 25 small and micro business will each win a Bajaj Tricycle to power business mobility while 15 large and medium enterprises will each receive Sh500,000 to support community projects of their choice.

“Every week, five Small and Micro business will also win stock worth Sh250,000. There will also be winners of airtime, data bundles, 5G routers, mobile devices and instant M-PESA cash prizes ranging between Sh100 and Sh10,000,” Ndegwa said.

He said this year’s festive season will feature the ‘Green Box’ experience, where customers will unwrap surprises ranging from devices to festive treats like chicken, goats, sheep, bringing a touch of joy to homes across the country.

“For 25 years, Safaricom has been at the heart of Kenya’s transformation, connecting people to people, people to opportunities and people to knowledge. As we mark this milestone, we celebrate, not just our journey but the millions of customers, partners and communities who have made it possible.

“‘Shangwe @25’ is our way of saying thank you and ensuring that when one customer wins, their community wins too,” said Ndegwa.

Safaricom Group Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) James Maitai said the promotion will roll out through regional launches and market activation across the country while engaging customers and ensuring broad participation. [Joackim Bwana]