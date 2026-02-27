×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Zimbabwean lawyer Brian Kagoro detained, deported on arrival in Nairobi

By Ronald Kipruto | Feb. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Open Society Managing Director of Programs, Brian Kagoro. [Courtesy]

The Open Society Foundations has condemned what they term as mistreatment through arbitrary detention by the Kenyan authorities of their managing director of Programs, Brian Kagoro.

Karogo was detained for more than 10 hours upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, questioned, and later denied entry and returned to Johannesburg.

They say no formal charges were presented, nor were written reasons provided for his deportation after interrogation by national intelligence officers.

According to the foundation, Kagoro has never been charged with or convicted of any criminal offence. ‘’The removal order authorising the air carrier to ferry him back to South Africa cites Section 54 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011, which pertains to documentation-related offences,’’ read part of the statement.

The Society further distanced itself from allegations of Karogo being involved in sponsoring political unrest in the country, adding that he is a well-respected constitutional lawyer and Pan-Africanist.

‘’We categorically reject as baseless the allegations citing unnamed sources, that Kagoro was involved in financing or coordinating political unrest in Kenya. No evidence has been presented to support these defamatory claims,’’ it said.

The Foundation insisted that it has never funded or organised political protests. “Our work in Kenya, as elsewhere, supports lawful civic engagement and accountable governance,’’ adding they have complied with Kenya’s laws, including on immigration matters, and are seeking formal clarification through appropriate channels.

His detention comes amid rising purge on activists, across the region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Open Society Foundations Brian Kagoro on Deportation Zimbabwean National Deported
.

Latest Stories

Trans Nzoia workers issue strike ultimatum
Trans Nzoia workers issue strike ultimatum
Western
By Martin Ndiema
34 mins ago
Court papers say clerk stole millions from referral hospital
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
34 mins ago
KMPDC officer charged over Sh30 million SHA fraud scheme, freed on Sh8 million bond
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Appeals court upholds Sossion's dismissal, notes procedural lapses
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Appeals court upholds Sossion's dismissal, notes procedural lapses
Manyanja Mall: Quickmart, Goodlife and Rubis among anchor tenants of Sh400 million mall
By James Wanzala 6 hrs ago
Manyanja Mall: Quickmart, Goodlife and Rubis among anchor tenants of Sh400 million mall
'Not so fast': Appeals Court slams brakes on IG's powers on police recruitment, promotions
By Nancy Gitonga 7 hrs ago
'Not so fast': Appeals Court slams brakes on IG's powers on police recruitment, promotions
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
By Mercy Kahenda 11 hrs ago
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved