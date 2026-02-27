Zimbabwean lawyer Brian Kagoro detained, deported on arrival in Nairobi

Audio By Vocalize

Open Society Managing Director of Programs, Brian Kagoro. [Courtesy]

The Open Society Foundations has condemned what they term as mistreatment through arbitrary detention by the Kenyan authorities of their managing director of Programs, Brian Kagoro.

Karogo was detained for more than 10 hours upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, questioned, and later denied entry and returned to Johannesburg.

They say no formal charges were presented, nor were written reasons provided for his deportation after interrogation by national intelligence officers.

According to the foundation, Kagoro has never been charged with or convicted of any criminal offence. ‘’The removal order authorising the air carrier to ferry him back to South Africa cites Section 54 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011, which pertains to documentation-related offences,’’ read part of the statement.

The Society further distanced itself from allegations of Karogo being involved in sponsoring political unrest in the country, adding that he is a well-respected constitutional lawyer and Pan-Africanist.

‘’We categorically reject as baseless the allegations citing unnamed sources, that Kagoro was involved in financing or coordinating political unrest in Kenya. No evidence has been presented to support these defamatory claims,’’ it said.

The Foundation insisted that it has never funded or organised political protests. “Our work in Kenya, as elsewhere, supports lawful civic engagement and accountable governance,’’ adding they have complied with Kenya’s laws, including on immigration matters, and are seeking formal clarification through appropriate channels.

His detention comes amid rising purge on activists, across the region.