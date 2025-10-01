New advisory board to boost Europe-Africa capital links

Eastrise CEO Gosia Brzeziska and Country Director Moses Sitati. [Courtesy/Eastrise]

Eastrise Group, a strategy and insights firm, has launched an advisory board to strengthen business ties between Europe and Africa, aiming to unlock investment opportunities in emerging markets.

The eight-member board, unveiled on September 30, 2025, includes experts in artificial intelligence, sustainability, impact investment, development finance, communications, and policy reform.

The board features prominent figures such as Noah Black, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Threshold; Sylvia Dalecka, Founder of Polish Business Hub Davos; Shikoh Gitau, Chief Executive of Qhala; Matthew Hodgkinson, Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager at Confluence Impact Fund; and Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder and Chief Executive of Meaningful Business.

Other members include David McNair, Executive Director of ONE; Michal Nowak, Chief Executive of Okaeri Consulting; and Anthony Wahome, Economic Development Advisor.

Eastrise Group stated that the board will provide clients—ranging from investors to corporates and philanthropic organisations—with the insights, networks, and credibility needed to succeed in both regions.

The initiative comes as Africa’s fast-growing markets, rich in critical minerals and innovation in mobile finance and renewable energy, attract global interest. Gosia Brzeziska, Founder and Chief Executive of Eastrise Group, emphasised that emerging markets are often misjudged as risky.

“In reality, they are hubs of innovation and growth. Our advisory board will help clients navigate complex markets and forge trusted partnerships to unlock opportunities,” she said.

Shikoh Gitau of Qhala highlighted Africa’s advancements in financial services, health AI, and climate-smart agriculture.

“The challenge is visibility—ensuring African-led solutions gain global recognition and scale,” she noted.

David McNair of ONE Campaign underscored Africa’s potential, citing its rapidly growing markets and innovation, while Europe offers technology, capital, and global influence. Michal Nowak of Okaeri Consulting added that Central and Eastern Europe’s experience in navigating economic transitions could resonate with Africa’s journey, fostering mutual learning and growth.

The board’s formation signals a push for significant capital flows of $6 trillion (Sh774 trillion), illustrating the scale of investment potential between the two regions.