×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

US State Department orders 'non-emergency' staff to leave Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq

By AFP | Mar. 3, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Demonstrators hold placards as they rally during a protest against military action in Iran outside of City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on March 2, 2026. [AFP]

The US State Department said Tuesday it has ordered non-emergency personnel to leave Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq, as Iran retaliates against US-Israeli strikes.

The department, in posts on X, said it had updated travel advisories for Bahrain and Jordan "to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of government personnel."

In a separate post, the department said its Iraq travel advisory was updated to reflect that it had on Monday "ordered non-emergency US government employees to leave Iraq due to security concerns." It did not mention their relatives.

The growing war began on Saturday after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that Tehran said killed dozens of civilians and the country's supreme leader, sparking retaliatory salvos.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted a United States air base in Bahrain, the Islamic republic's elite force said in a statement carried on Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.

In Iraq, hundreds of protesters in capital Baghdad, many dressed in black, attempted Sunday to storm the fortified Green Zone where the US embassy is located, after the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

In Jordan, the US embassy in capital Amman said Monday it had temporarily evacuated its staff due to an unspecified threat.

The kingdom said it has also intercepted more than a dozen missiles since Iran started retaliatory attacks on Saturday.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

US State Department Iran-Israel war US-Iran Tensions Israeli-Iran Attacks
.

Latest Stories

US State Department orders 'non-emergency' staff to leave Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq
US State Department orders 'non-emergency' staff to leave Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq
World
By AFP
18 mins ago
How to rebuild connection after letting others down
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
22 mins ago
Biscoff Swahili kaimati
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Adani is plotting comeback after losing Sh258b JKIA deal
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
How Adani is plotting comeback after losing Sh258b JKIA deal
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
By Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
The iron of JKIA unveiling airport makeover plan without funding clarity
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
The iron of JKIA unveiling airport makeover plan without funding clarity
Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important
By Miriam Achiso 1 hr ago
Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved