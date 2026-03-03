Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses Linda Mwanachi rally in Kitengela on February 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Prof Egara Kabaji argues that the world does not revolve around women and money, as many people believe; it revolves around stories. What competes in the public arena are stories. Whoever tells the most compelling story captures the audience's imagination and wins the hearts of the people. That is why Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is a significant figure this political season. He does not command armies or control state funds, but he understands the power of narrative and how it shapes public perception.