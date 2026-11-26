Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Publishers Association chairperson Musyoki Muli speaking during launch of Grade 11 learning materials at KICD on Ocotber 6, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) is facing mounting pressure over preparations for the Grade 11 transition, with publishers warning that a Sh7 billion government debt is crippling their operations and could leave learners without essential textbooks when schools reopen.

With only four weeks remaining before the next phase of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) rollout, publishers say they cannot complete printing and distribution without urgent settlement of outstanding payments, exposing weaknesses in the government's planning and financing of the curriculum transition.

The Kenya Publishers Association chairperson Musyoki Muli has warned that the financial strain is threatening the entire production chain, with nearly 75 per cent of the money paid for textbooks going directly to printers, paper suppliers and other service providers.

Publishers argue that even where they are willing to deliver books to schools, they cannot do so if printers and suppliers have not been paid to produce the materials.

“If the agreement slips, the publisher would be very willing to distribute and I can take books to the neighbouring school on foot, but what books will I have printed? The printer must be enabled to print,” he said.

The concerns have placed KICD in a difficult position as it oversees the development, approval and distribution of curriculum materials while depending on government funding to facilitate the procurement process.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the government had inherited contractual obligations amounting to Sh11 billion, which threatened the distribution of textbooks ahead of the Grade 10 rollout.

He said negotiations with the National Treasury secured Sh5.6 billion, enabling publishers to resume distribution after threatening to withhold books over unpaid bills.

“Around November last year, publishers were supposed to distribute the Grade 10 books, they were owed Sh11 billion. They said they will not distribute the books until they are paid the money. We negotiated with Treasury, and it was able to release about Sh5.6 billion to them,” Ogamba said. Education CS Julius Ogamba, Basic Education PS John Ololtuaa, KICD CEO Prof. Charles Ong'ondo admire Grade 11 learning material on October 6, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

KICD Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo thanked the Ministry of Education for securing funds that enabled the procurement and distribution of Grade 10 learning materials.

“Through the payment to publishers, we were able to distribute Grade 10 learning materials to schools this year. I appeal to our publishers to continue supporting us, even as we prepare for the expansion of senior school under CBE,” said Prof. Ong’ondo.

However, Muli said the government had committed to releasing the outstanding Sh7 billion in November but had only paid Sh2 billion, leaving publishers struggling to sustain production.

“We expected the government would honour the promise and release the pending Sh7 billion in time to enable publishers go on with work. It’s now getting late,” Muli said.

He warned that only 30 per cent of the required Grade 11 textbooks had been printed, with the exercise covering approximately 1.02 million books for compulsory learning areas.

The production schedule has also been disrupted by delays in tendering and approval of learning materials. Initially, printing and publication of approved Grade 11 books was scheduled to run from February 20 to April 30, with distribution planned between May and July this year.

The delays forced KICD to revise the timetable, with discussions between publishers and the Ministry of Education seeking to ensure distribution ahead of schools reopening next year. Publishers, however, say the available time is increasingly inadequate.

“We require at least 60 days to print textbooks and another 30 days to distribute them. Any further delay in releasing funds could therefore push delivery beyond the start of the school year,” said a printer who sought anonymity.

Another publisher vowed not to release books unless the government release the owed money.

“There is a potiential crisis that is going to happen in January if this money is not paid. Operations within publishing sector have severely been constrained. I am struggling to meet day to day operational cost. Let the government know that I will not surrender any learning material to school without settlement of the arrears,” said another publisher.

The financial crisis is compounded by concerns over the accuracy of learner enrolment data used to determine textbook requirements and allocate capitation.

The Parliamentary Investments Committee on Education and Governance, chaired by Luanda MP Dick Maungu, has questioned discrepancies in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS), warning that unreliable figures are undermining equitable distribution of learning materials.

Prof Ong’ondo told the committee that KICD relies on information submitted through education administrative structures to determine textbook requirements.

The committee warned that inaccurate, outdated or inflated enrolment figures could result in some schools receiving excess books while others, particularly those in marginalised and far-flung areas, remain underserved.