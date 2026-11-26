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Basic Education Principal Secretary, John Olooltua has said that the sector risks having a cumulative funding gap of about Sh55.33 billion in the FY 2027/28 to cover various critical aspects. [File,Standard]

The State Department for Basic Education has raised an impending budget shortfall projected in the next Financial Year, which may come in the way of covering all learners in the next Financial Year if not addressed.

Basic Education Principal Secretary, John Olooltua has said that the sector risks having a cumulative funding gap of about Sh55.33 billion in the FY 2027/28 to cover various critical aspects.

Presenting key policies underlying the expenditure ceilings in the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) to the National Assembly Committee on Education, the PS said the Free Primary Education (FPE)’s requirement is Sh9,969.93 million (Sh9.9 billion) for FY 2027/28 against an allocation of Sh7 billion, leaving a funding gap of Sh2,961.47 million (Sh2.9 billion).

According to the PS, the allocation is intended to provide capitation for 6,390,414 learners at Sh1,420 per learner, with Sh9,074.39 million (Sh9.07 billion) for regular learners, Sh350.39 million for top-ups for learners with Special Needs Education (SNE) in integrated schools, and Sh545.15 million for top-ups for SNE boarders.

“Capitation funds to cater for FPE including top-up for learners with special needs and disabilities in public primary schools in line with Article 53 of the Constitution on free and compulsory Basic Education. Resultant capitation per learner is Sh957 (after providing for SNE learners’ Top-Ups) which is Sh463 less than the policy amount of Sh1,420,” the PS explained.

For Junior School Capitation, the PS said they have a requirement of Sh54.2 billion against a proposed allocation of Sh30.7 billion, leaving a funding gap of Sh23,514.73 million (Sh23.5 billion).

Saying that capitation for Free Junior School Education (FJSE) in line with Article 53 of the Constitution on free and compulsory basic education, the PS said the resultant capitation per learner is Sh8,466 after providing for SNE learners’ top-ups) which is Sh6,577 less than the policy amount of Sh15,043.

For Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE), the PS said another key policy area is Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE), where the Ministry sought Sh73.5 billion for 3,304,675 learners at Sh22,244 per learner, with about Sh1 billion top-ups for SNE learners in Senior Schools and, Sh86.67 million for SNE learners in Vocational Schools.

The PS said that while the requirement for FY2027/28 is Sh58.2 billion, the proposed allocation is Sh56.89 billion, giving rise to a funding gap of Sh17.7 billion.

“Capitation for FDSE in line with Article 53 of the Constitution on free and compulsory Basic Education. This also includes Sh280 million top up capitation for SNE learners. Resultant capitation per learner is Sh16,873 (after providing for SNE learners’ Top-Ups) which is Sh5,371 less than the policy amount of Sh22,244,” he said.

For school examination and invigilation Fees, the requirement is Sh13.7 billion against an allocation of Sh10.5 billion in the FY2027/28, which translates to a funding gap of about Sh3.2 billion.

For the school feeding program, the PS said the requirement for the next financial year is Sh8.5 billion, while the proposed allocation is Sh3 billion, which gives a funding gap of Sh5 billion.

The PS indicated that the department has proposed a budget of Sh140,175.9 million (Sh140. 17 billion) for the FY 2027/28, up from Sh136,554.89 million (Sh136.5 billion) approved in FY 2026/27, comprising Sh121,931.9 million (Sh121.9 billion) in recurrent expenditure and Sh18,244 million (Sh18.2 billion) in development expenditure.

Meanwhile, the committee sought clarity on teacher recruitment plan including conversion to permanent and pensionable terms and whether there will be further recruitment on intern basis.

This came after Teachers Service Commission (TSC) told the National Assembly Committee on Education that the Commission has recruited over 100,000 teachers in the last three financial years towards addressing teacher shortage.

In his first appearance to the committee, the newly recruited CEO Cheptumo Ayabei told the MPs that the Commission plans to recruit a further 20,000 teachers in the Financial Year 2026/2027 to achieve the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda target of 116,000.

“TSC shall convert 24,000 teacher interns to permanent and pensionable terms in FY 2027/28 as a strategy to continuously address the existing teacher shortage. In addition to alleviating the teacher shortage, the enhanced teacher recruitment has also contributed to employment creation in the country.

They made the remarks in a presentation to the committee on 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS), which has set targets including recruitment of 24,000 teachers to address shortage, training of 50,000 teachers on ICT integration, promotion of 12,000 teachers and construction of three TSC county offices.

But Teso South MP, Mary Emaase sought an explanation saying TSC’s summary outlook talks about conversion of 24,000 interns then again provision for 20,000 teacher interns converted in January.

She also questioned recruitment of 20,000 teacher interns at a cost of Sh4.8 billion.

“So, this 20,000 that you are planning to recruit, are they the same 20,000 that will be converted in January? Can you clarify? There is a bit of a mix-up,” Emaase said.

Narok County MP Rebecca Tonkei added that they are aware of the court injunction that TSC should not recruit interns but the confusion arises because in the last budget, Parliament provided money for conversion of the 20,000 interns in January 2027.

“Are we having another lot of 20,000? Is it interns? Is it permanent and pensionable? And where does that put the court ruling and when you say you're recruiting 20,000, are the key ones the primary school teachers included?” she posed.

But TSC Director of Legal Cavin Anyuor explained that the Court of Appeal declared recruitment of interns in Kenya is unconstitutional and they got instructions to appeal that judgment in the Supreme Court.

“We applied for staying of that judgment pending the hearing of the appeal. At that time, we were saying there are ongoing contracts, teachers who were in school, and just sending them home, if the government has no money to employ them on permanent and pensionable would be disastrous to the children. The Supreme Court did stay the judgment of the Court of Appeal and stopped its implementation and that is why the Commission has been given the freedom to conclude those contracts,” Anyuor explained.

“For instance, now we have 44,000 interns and that was the matter which was in court. We told the court, these 44,000 interns, we cannot just send them home if the government has no money and the Court of Appeal stayed that judgment. The question now is that is it wise to enjoy that stay and still employ another new set? The Commission is clear, 20,000 is going to be converted in January to permanent and pensionable,” he added.

Another 24,000 is going to be converted in the next financial year, which is July 2027 but the question raised is whether the Commission can employ another set of new interns or they should close that chapter.

“From a legal point of view, the Commission has appealed, and we don't know whether the Supreme Court will allow the internship to go on or to cancel it. In the wisdom of the Commission, they have decided to make budgetary provisions so that if we get a green light from the Supreme Court, then we go on with the employment. If we don't get, then a decision will be made there. We are making a provision just to secure budget,” he explained.