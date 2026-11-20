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TSC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Dr Cheptumo Ayabei take oath of office at the Supreme Court on November 20,2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

New TSC Chief Executive Officer Dr Cheptumo Ayabei has pledged to prioritise teachers' welfare, fairness in promotions and professional support, taking charge of an institution facing mounting pressure to address career stagnation, staffing shortages, delayed promotions and better working conditions.

More than 467,000 teachers have a new reason to watch the leadership of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) closely after Cheptumo Ayabei assumed office with a promise to put their interests at the centre of decision-making.

Ayabei, who officially took over as TSC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer on Friday, November 20, 2026, has promised an administration anchored on professionalism, innovation, accountability and excellence in service delivery.

He pledged to ensure teachers receive fair treatment, professional support and opportunities for career growth, while assuring learners that their interests would guide decisions made by the commission.

"To our teachers, I pledge fairness, professionalism and support. To our learners, I pledge that every decision we make will be guided by your best interests. To our stakeholders, I pledge integrity, consultation and accountability," Ayabei said.

His promises come at a critical time when teachers are demanding concrete solutions to longstanding challenges affecting their professional lives.

TSC CEO Dr Cheptumo Ayabei-centre after takinf office pose for a photo with chairperson Jamleck Muturi, outgoing CEO Evaleen Mitei and commissioners on November 20, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

At the top of their concerns is career progression, with educators awaiting the implementation of revised Career Progression Guidelines (CPG) to replace the contentious 2018 framework.

Teachers want a transparent promotion system that recognises experience, qualifications and performance while allowing classroom practitioners to rise through the ranks without necessarily moving into administrative positions.

The proposed promotion of 50,000 teachers during the 2026/2027 financial year is another major test awaiting the new CEO. Teachers are looking to the commission to translate government commitments into actual promotion letters and improved remuneration.

The confirmation of 20,000 teacher interns into permanent and pensionable terms, recruitment of additional teachers to address staffing shortages and equitable deployment to hardship areas will also demand urgent attention.

Teachers are equally looking for improved medical insurance services, reliable payroll management and full implementation of negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) benefits. Their unions will expect an administration that embraces consultation rather than confrontation.

Ayabei acknowledged the significance of the teaching profession, describing education as an institution that touches every Kenyan family.

"The journey of every doctor, engineer, teacher, entrepreneur, judge and public servant begins with a teacher. When we invest in teachers, we invest in the future of our nation," he said.

He promised to build on the commission's achievements, improve existing systems and prepare the institution for emerging demands in the education sector.

His appointment follows a 17-month leadership transition after the retirement of former CEO Dr Nancy Macharia in June 2025.

Outgoing acting CEO Dr Evaleen Mitei handed over the commission's instruments of office, including its seal, asset records and financial reports, during a ceremony at TSC headquarters in Nairobi.

Chief Justice Martha Koome congratulate new TSC Chief Executive Officer Dr Cheptumo Ayabei after taking oath of office on November 20, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard].

Ayabei was subsequently sworn in at the Supreme Court in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The appointment followed a competitive recruitment exercise that attracted 124 applicants, with five candidates shortlisted for interviews.

His rise to the top is particularly remarkable because he previously unsuccessfully pursued the position in 2015, when he was among four shortlisted candidates but lost to Macharia.

He joined TSC in 1999 as a finance officer after beginning his professional career in 1990. He later rose through the ranks to become Director of Finance and Accounts, serving the institution for 27 years.

Ayabei holds a Bachelor of Education degree from Kenyatta University, specialising in Mathematics and Economics, a Master's degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Stirling in the United Kingdom and is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya.

He also makes history as the first person with a disability to lead TSC as CEO, highlighting the importance of inclusion and equal opportunities in public service.

TSC chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi urged him to provide continuity while strengthening institutional performance. Chief Justice Koome challenged the new CEO to uphold fairness, transparency and equal opportunities in recruitment and promotions.