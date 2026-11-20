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Pupils aged 6 to 12 years, parents and education stakeholders converged in Nairobi to commemorate World Children's Day on November 20, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Parents have been challenged to take charge of their children’s learning beyond the classroom by actively engaging them during the holiday period, following up on what they have learnt and identifying areas where they may be struggling.

Protocol and Diplomacy Expert Apollo John says school holidays should not translate into a complete break from learning, urging parents to use the period to reinforce knowledge, develop practical skills and prepare learners for the next academic level.

“What children learn in school must be reinforced at home if we are to build a generation that understands, remembers and applies knowledge,” said John.

He observed that parents should create time to read with their children, engage them in simple mathematics, encourage writing and discuss lessons covered throughout the school term.

He said regular conversations and practical exercises could help parents establish whether their children understand what they are taught or are simply memorising information to pass examinations.

John also cautioned parents against allowing children to pick up poor communication habits from their surroundings, including the misuse of grammar and inappropriate expressions frequently heard in public discourse.

“There are perfectly practical ways of opening a speech without resorting to the expression, ‘All protocols observed’. Let them learn to recognise the most senior person or persons in their appropriate order of precedence, then acknowledge the rest collectively,” he said.

He said parents should help learners develop proper language, confidence and effective communication skills, correcting mistakes early before they become deeply ingrained habits.

“Do not only ask your child which grade they are joining next year. Ask them what they have learnt, what they can confidently explain and where they still need help,” he said.

His concerns come amid growing questions about foundational learning competencies among Kenyan learners, particularly whether those transitioning to higher grades have adequately mastered the content expected at lower levels.

A January 2026 report by education advocacy organisation Usawa Agenda, based on the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (FLANA 2025), exposed significant learning gaps in public primary schools.

The assessment found that more than half of Grade Six learners could not read and comprehend a Grade Three-level English passage, while 43 per cent nationally could not solve a Grade Three-level numeracy problem.

The findings have renewed concerns about learning progression, raising questions about whether movement from one grade to another is always supported by the acquisition of essential knowledge and competencies.

John said the responsibility should not rest on parents alone, urging schools to establish stronger mechanisms to ensure learners are adequately prepared before transitioning to subsequent levels.

“We should remind our learners that in protocol, a speaker should identify and acknowledge the most senior person or persons present, following the appropriate order of precedence, and thereafter address the remaining guests collectively,” he said.

He noted that receiving schools must understand the curriculum content covered at previous levels, the expected learning outcomes and the gaps learners may carry with them. Teachers handling different grades should also collaborate to ensure continuity in learning.

“The ongoing retooling of teachers under the Competency-Based Education framework must translate into improved classroom practice. Teachers need to identify individual learning gaps, strengthen learner-centred instruction and ensure that no child is left behind,” he said.

According to John, teacher retooling should go beyond attending training sessions and translate into practical improvements in curriculum delivery, assessment and the ability to support learners with different educational needs.

Drawing from his experience in protocol and professional communication, John further emphasised the importance of discipline, proper language and attention to detail, saying the habits children acquire both at school and at home shape their future conduct.

He argued that just as protocol requires deliberate recognition rather than assumptions, education requires deliberate follow-up rather than assuming that every learner has mastered what was taught simply because they have progressed to another grade.

He believes school breaks should be treated as an opportunity for reinforcement rather than a complete disconnection from learning. Children deserve rest, recreation and family time, but these should coexist with meaningful intellectual engagement.

“Education is a shared responsibility. Teachers introduce knowledge, parents reinforce it, and schools must ensure that every learner is adequately prepared for the next stage,” he said.

He urged parents, teachers and school administrators to work together to close learning gaps, stressing that meaningful educational progress must be reflected in what children can demonstrate, understand and apply.