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The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chairperson Jamleck Muturi flanked by Commissioners to defend the appointment of new CEO Cheptumo Ayabei on November 18, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has moved to defend the appointment of its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Cheptumo Ayabei, dismissing a document circulating on social media purporting to show that he finished fourth in the recruitment interviews.

The disputed document, dated November 16, 2026, and reportedly addressed to Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, claims that another candidate, Robert Odette, emerged top with 96 per cent, while Ayabei finished fourth with 57 per cent.

Its circulation sparked questions about the credibility of the recruitment exercise, particularly after the Commission announced Ayabei as the successful candidate, prompting TSC to publicly distance itself from the purported results and insist that the appointment followed due process.

Speaking at the Commission's headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi, on November 17, TSC Chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi dismissed the document as fabricated, urging Kenyans to disregard unverified information circulating online.

“There is a social media narrative of fake news that has been generated. To the best of our knowledge as a Commission, this is not our report,” Muturi said.

He maintained that the Commission had conducted a transparent, accountable and verifiable recruitment exercise in accordance with constitutional and statutory requirements.

“On behalf of the Commission, I want to assure the teachers of this country and the general public that the process of recruitment of the Commission Secretary has been conducted in a transparent, accountable and verifiable manner strictly in accordance with the law,” he said.

According to TSC, the recruitment attracted 124 applications following a fresh advertisement, with five candidates eventually shortlisted for interviews conducted on November 16, 2026. Ayabei emerged as the best candidate and his appointment took effect on the same date.

However, Muturi clarified that appointment and assumption of office involve administrative procedures, including the formal handover and takeover process.

He explained that although the Commission had appointed Ayabei, the transfer of responsibilities was still being undertaken, distinguishing the legal appointment from the administrative transition.

The recruitment process has had a lengthy and contested history. The position fell vacant on July 1, 2025, following the expiry of former CEO Dr Nancy Njeri Macharia's tenure on June 30, 2025.

The initial recruitment exercise began on May 6, 2025, but was interrupted by two court orders arising from separate petitions before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Mombasa and the High Court in Kiambu.

Following a High Court judgment delivered on September 17, 2026, directing the Commission to recommence the exercise, TSC re-advertised the position on September 29, paving the way for the latest interviews.

Beyond defending the recruitment, the Commission has also highlighted Ayabei's long experience in financial management and institutional development as he prepares to take charge of one of the country's most influential public institutions.

According to his executive profile, Ayabei joined TSC in 1999 as a Finance Officer, rising through the ranks to become Director of Finance in 2011 and Director of Finance and Accounts in 2015.

During his years in financial leadership, the Commission's budget expanded from Sh150 billion to Sh425.6 billion, while its teacher workforce grew from approximately 200,000 to 467,000.

His profile also credits him with increasing Appropriation-in-Aid revenue from Sh200 million to Sh998 million through resource mobilisation initiatives.

He spearheaded the implementation of financial management systems, including IFMIS, and mobilised Sh900 million towards construction of the Commission's headquarters, a project expected to generate annual rental savings of up to Sh150 million.

TSC further credits him with securing unqualified audit opinions and strengthening financial accountability, including three consecutive years of zero-fault financial statements.

“CPA Cheptumo Ayabei has had a sterling career at the Teachers Service Commission spanning over 27 years,” Muturi said.

Ayabei holds a Master's degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Stirling and a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree from Kenyatta University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya.