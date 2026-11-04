School heads back KCSE candidates as 8-4-4 era goes home stretch

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KNEC CEO Dr David Njengere hands 2026 KCSE examination papers to Loreto Kiambu Girls High School Principal Lucy Wathika on November 4, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

School heads have expressed optimism about improved performance in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Principals have attributed their confidence to enhanced teaching strategies, learner discipline, early syllabus coverage and stronger collaboration between teachers and parents.

With more than one million candidates sitting this year's examinations, principals say sustained investment in academic programmes, individual mentorship and structured revision has positioned their institutions for better results.

At Ofafa Jericho High School, Principal Anthony Thuo said academic excellence was not achieved through the efforts of teachers alone but required collective commitment from learners, parents, school management and other education stakeholders.

Thuo noted that although national and established schools had continued to dominate top performances in recent examination cycles, success ultimately depended on discipline, teamwork and the determination of learners to achieve their academic goals.

Basic Education PS John Ololtuaa hands KCSE examination papers to Ofafa Jericho high school principal Anthony Thuo on November 3, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

He emphasised the importance of creating an environment where teachers, parents and students work towards a common objective, saying strong partnerships among stakeholders were essential in improving academic outcomes.

At Loreto Kiambu Girls High School, Principal Lucy Wathika attributed consistent academic performance to three key pillars: early preparation, motivated teachers and individual attention to learners.

“Early preparation is essential to avoid excessive pressure on our candidates associated with national examinations,” she said.

She argues that while discipline, structured study schedules and sustained revision remain essential, candidates should be supported to approach examinations with confidence rather than fear.

Wathika said completing the syllabus ahead of schedule gave candidates adequate time to revise, undertake topical assessments and familiarise themselves with previous examination questions.

The initiatives include enhanced teaching programmes, additional tuition sessions and targeted academic support for learners requiring extra attention.

“The strategies we have put in place are designed to ensure that our students reach their full potential. We are confident that this year will see outstanding results,” she said.

She further emphasised the importance of teachers going beyond classroom instruction by mentoring learners, organising remedial programmes and providing additional support to students experiencing academic difficulties.

“We give greater attention to learners' emotional well-being, individual follow-ups and peer tutoring, in ensuring that weaker learners were not left behind as schools pursued improved overall performance,” she said.

The approach reflects a growing emphasis on inclusive academic achievement, where schools seek to improve the performance of every learner rather than concentrating exclusively on students expected to attain top grades.

At St Mary's School Runda, Principal Redempta Wambua said the changing education landscape required institutions to recognise learners' different abilities and competencies rather than placing excessive emphasis on examination mean scores.

She observed that the transition to CBE was gradually shifting attention towards continuous assessment, individual learner development and a broader understanding of academic achievement.

According to Wambua, the emerging education framework provides an opportunity for schools to nurture diverse talents while equipping learners with practical knowledge and skills needed beyond the classroom.

Meanwhile, schools outside the traditional category of top-performing national institutions are increasingly demonstrating that academic excellence is not exclusive to elite schools.

Regular day and sub-county schools, including institutions in less privileged communities, have continued to record improvements, with more learners attaining grades that qualify them for direct university entry.

Machakos School principal Benson Manoo has expressed confidence in the institution's preparations for improved performance, pointing to several interventions introduced to strengthen academic outcomes.

Manoo noted that the interventions would translate into stronger academic outcomes, with a significant number of candidates expected to attain grade A.

He also credited cooperation between parents and the school as an important ingredient in creating an environment that supports academic excellence.