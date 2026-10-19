Boost in war against fake academic certificates as KNQA registrations hit one million

The fight against fake academic certificates could gain momentum as the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) crosses the one million mark in the registration of university qualifications, amid proposed legal changes that would give the agency greater powers to regulate institutions awarding academic credentials.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…