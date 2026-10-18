KNEC: Is all systems go as exams begin

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Kenya National Examination Council CEO Dr David Njengere during the 3rd Annual Education Assessment Symposium on May 8, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Nairobi]

The government has issued a stern warning to candidates and examination officials against engaging in examination malpractice as Kenya begins the 2026 national examinations and assessments, with authorities introducing tighter security measures to protect the credibility of the process.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said candidates, centre managers, supervisors and invigilators who violate examination regulations would face the full force of the law.

“Let me affirm today that we will have no mercy on anyone who will be found engaging in any form of malpractice,” Ogamba said.

Ogamba said ministries, departments, agencies, parents, teachers and other stakeholders must work together to ensure the exercise proceeds smoothly without disadvantaging candidates.

The warning comes as the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) prepares to administer national assessments and examinations to 3,634,846 candidates between October 19 and November 20, 2026, deploying 342,005 contracted professionals to oversee the process.

The examinations include the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

KNEC CEO Dr David Njengere said the council has introduced technological, administrative and procedural safeguards targeting impersonation, unauthorised access to examination materials, collusion and the use of prohibited electronic devices.

One of the major innovations is the deployment of digital smart padlocks on examination storage containers.

Connected to the council’s Command Centre, the locks allow officials to monitor remotely when containers are opened and closed, helping identify suspicious access and improve accountability in the handling of examination materials.

The council has also is using personalised question booklets for candidates, bearing each learner’s name, index number and a space for a signature.

The measure is intended to make impersonation more difficult by linking each examination paper to an identifiable candidate.

“This innovation promotes fairness, transparency, and integrity in the marking process. Every candidate will have a uniquely identifiable paper, and this will reduce the chances of cheating,” Dr Njengere said.

Candidates will write their answers directly in the question booklets, which contain detachable identification sections.

The counterfoils will be collected separately after each examination session to strengthen accountability while helping preserve anonymity during marking.

Candidates awaits start of the exams. [File]

KNEC has also retained the double-collection system for morning and afternoon KCSE examination papers, a measure intended to minimise the risk of early exposure and unauthorised circulation of question papers.

Security personnel will oversee the handling and transportation of examination materials, with armed guards protecting key storage and distribution points.

The National Police Service will oversee KCSE security, while education officials and school managers will coordinate arrangements for KPSEA and KJSEA.

Supervisors and invigilators will also rotate between schools during the examination period to minimise opportunities for collusion and reduce the risk of compromised examination centres.

In addition, examination personnel, including centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and support staff, are required to surrender their mobile phones when examination papers are distributed.

The devices will be secured until the session ends, limiting opportunities for unauthorised communication.

KNEC has warned against bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, tablets, recording equipment and other unauthorised electronic devices into examination rooms.

KNEC has warned that widespread cheating or irregularities at an examination or assessment centre could result in the cancellation of results for the entire centre. Candidates cleaning their lockers ahead of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education on October 15, 2026. [Courtesy]

The measures follow concerns over examination malpractice in previous years. In the 2025 KCSE examinations, results for 1,180 candidates were cancelled because of irregularities, compared with 840 in 2024, representing an increase of more than 40 per cent.

Impersonation, smuggling of unauthorised materials, mobile phone use and collusion between candidates and teachers have featured among the malpractice risks authorities are seeking to eliminate.

Dr Njengere said the safeguards were intended to ensure that examination results accurately reflected learners’ abilities and that all those involved in administration upheld the highest ethical standards.

“In discharging our tasks during the administration of examinations and assessments, we must ensure fairness, transparency, and integrity to maintain desired standards and credibility of our education system,” he said.

The 2026 examination season also presents logistical challenges, with candidate numbers increasing across all three national assessments and examinations.

KPSEA has registered 1,380,463 learners, up from 1,298,089 in 2025. KJSEA has 1,206,028 candidates, compared with 1,130,679 last year, while KCSE candidature has risen to 1,048,355 from 996,078.

To support the increased numbers, the government has installed 48 additional examination storage containers in sub-counties, bringing the national total to 701.

KNEC says it is prepared for disruptions from anticipated El Nino rains through a coordinated, whole-of-government response.

National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatsa say strict enforcement, professional conduct and public cooperation will be critical to protecting the integrity of the process

“Millions of learners depending on the examinations to progress to the next stage of education. Teachers as parents, lets guide our learners to uphold integrity in exams,” Obuhatsa said.