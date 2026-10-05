Ogamba: 'No mercy' for exam cheats in 2026 national exams

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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba during launch of examination season on October 5, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has warned candidates, teachers and examination officials that there will be “no mercy” for anyone caught cheating as 3.63 million candidates begin the 2026 national examinations and assessments.

Ogamba said the government would punish anyone who leaks examination papers, colludes with candidates or interferes with the examination process.

“Let me affirm today that we will have no mercy on anyone who will be found engaging in any form of malpractice,” said Ogamba during the launch of the 2026 examination season.

He warned that candidates, teachers and officials who compromise the integrity of the examinations would face penalties as the country continues implementing Competency-Based Education.

“This is a serious season for assessing merit, evaluating the effectiveness of our education system and preparing our country’s human capital,” he noted.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has registered 1,380,463 learners for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, up from 1,298,089 last year.

The Kenya Junior School Education Assessment has 1,206,028 candidates, compared with 1,130,679 last year, while 1,048,355 candidates are registered for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination, up from 996,078.

Ogamba said the increase in candidature would put greater demands on examination personnel, materials and logistics.

“The increased candidature requires more resources and greater dedication from our field administrators,” he explained.

The examination season also faces the threat of El Niño rains, which could disrupt the transportation and delivery of examination materials, particularly in areas prone to flooding and poor road access.

The government has adopted a Whole-of-Government approach, with ministries and agencies expected to deploy officers and resources to ensure weather-related disruptions do not disadvantage candidates.

It has installed 48 additional examination and assessment containers in sub-counties, increasing the number of storage facilities from 653 to 701.

Field officers are also undergoing briefings ahead of the examinations, while KNEC will operate a toll-free communication line throughout the examination period to allow challenges to be reported and addressed.

Ogamba urged teachers, parents, government agencies, professional bodies and other stakeholders to work together to protect the examination process.

Candidates, centre managers, supervisors and invigilators have been reminded to follow examination regulations, with field officers directed to remain vigilant throughout the exercise.

President William Ruto also warned against examination malpractice during World Teachers’ Day celebrations, urging teachers and examination officials to protect the credibility of the assessments.

“The future we have spoken about is not distant. It begins in the weeks ahead, as our national examination season gets underway,” Ruto said.

He urged teachers to help candidates prepare for the examinations, build their confidence and manage examination anxiety.

“To every teacher preparing candidates: Walk with them to the finish. Revise with them. Steady their nerves. Remind them that they are ready because you have made them ready,” he told teachers.

Ruto also issued a warning against cheating.

“Guard the integrity of these examinations without compromise. A certificate earned honestly opens doors for a lifetime. A certificate obtained by cheating is a lie that follows its holder everywhere,” he warned.

The government has identified examination malpractice such as paper leaks, impersonation, collusion and unauthorised assistance as threats to the credibility of national examinations.

Ogamba said the government would focus on fairness, credibility and efficiency throughout the examination period and warned that anyone who attempts to undermine the process would face the full force of the law.