Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ogamba: 'No mercy' for exam cheats in 2026 national exams

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba during launch of examination season on October 5, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has warned candidates, teachers and examination officials that there will be “no mercy” for anyone caught cheating as 3.63 million candidates begin the 2026 national examinations and assessments.

Ogamba said the government would punish anyone who leaks examination papers, colludes with candidates or interferes with the examination process.

“Let me affirm today that we will have no mercy on anyone who will be found engaging in any form of malpractice,” said Ogamba during the launch of the 2026 examination season.

He warned that candidates, teachers and officials who compromise the integrity of the examinations would face penalties as the country continues implementing Competency-Based Education.

“This is a serious season for assessing merit, evaluating the effectiveness of our education system and preparing our country’s human capital,” he noted.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has registered 1,380,463 learners for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, up from 1,298,089 last year.

The Kenya Junior School Education Assessment has 1,206,028 candidates, compared with 1,130,679 last year, while 1,048,355 candidates are registered for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination, up from 996,078.

Ogamba said the increase in candidature would put  greater demands on examination personnel, materials and logistics.

“The increased candidature requires more resources and greater dedication from our field administrators,” he explained.

The examination season also faces the threat of El Niño rains, which could disrupt the transportation and delivery of examination materials, particularly in areas prone to flooding and poor road access.

The government has adopted a Whole-of-Government approach, with ministries and agencies expected to deploy officers and resources to ensure weather-related disruptions do not disadvantage candidates.

It has installed 48 additional examination and assessment containers in sub-counties, increasing the number of storage facilities from 653 to 701.

Field officers are also undergoing briefings ahead of the examinations, while KNEC will operate a toll-free communication line throughout the examination period to allow challenges to be reported and addressed.

Ogamba urged teachers, parents, government agencies, professional bodies and other stakeholders to work together to protect the examination process.

Candidates, centre managers, supervisors and invigilators have been reminded to follow examination regulations, with field officers directed to remain vigilant throughout the exercise.

President William Ruto also warned against examination malpractice during World Teachers’ Day celebrations, urging teachers and examination officials to protect the credibility of the assessments.

“The future we have spoken about is not distant. It begins in the weeks ahead, as our national examination season gets underway,” Ruto said.

He urged teachers to help candidates prepare for the examinations, build their confidence and manage examination anxiety.

“To every teacher preparing candidates: Walk with them to the finish. Revise with them. Steady their nerves. Remind them that they are ready because you have made them ready,” he told teachers.

Ruto also issued a warning against cheating.

“Guard the integrity of these examinations without compromise. A certificate earned honestly opens doors for a lifetime. A certificate obtained by cheating is a lie that follows its holder everywhere,” he warned.

The government has identified examination malpractice such as paper leaks, impersonation, collusion and unauthorised assistance as threats to the credibility of national examinations.

Ogamba said the government would focus on fairness, credibility and efficiency throughout the examination period and warned that anyone who attempts to undermine the process would face the full force of the law.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Education CS Ogamba National Exams Examination Malpractice 2026 National Exams
.

Latest Stories

Coffee societies net Sh41 billion in one year
Coffee societies net Sh41 billion in one year
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
Man in tuk-tuk arrested trying to force way into State House
Crime and Justice
By Hudson Gumbihi
2 hrs ago
A Kalonzo ticket could easily clear the path for Ruto's re-election in 2027
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Sifuna's TEP took centre stage after contentious party registration row
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
How Sifuna's TEP took centre stage after contentious party registration row
KNEC deploys smart padlocks as record 3.6m set to sit exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
KNEC deploys smart padlocks as record 3.6m set to sit exams
Duale summons governors ahead of hospital HIMS rollout deadline
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Duale summons governors ahead of hospital HIMS rollout deadline
Sifuna's meteoric rise in the middle of opposition wilderness and the work ahead
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Sifuna's meteoric rise in the middle of opposition wilderness and the work ahead
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved