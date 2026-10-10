Teachers threatens national exams boycott over low pay

Teachers across the country have threatened to boycott the management of this year’s national examinations unless the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) improves payments and working conditions for teachers engaged in administering the tests.
Through their lobby group, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), the teachers said they would paralyse examination management throughout 2026 if Knec fails to provide clear guidelines on the terms and conditions of service for examination personnel.
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