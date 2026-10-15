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TVET institutions strengthen industry linkages to enhance skills training

By Peter Ochieng | Oct. 15, 2026
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Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions are strengthening collaboration with industry players to ensure graduates  acquire relevant skills that meet the demands in labour market.

Director of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Tom Otieno said the government was committed to promoting industry-driven training to equip learners with practical skills that enhance their employability and facilitate their absorption into the job market.

He called on Kenyans, particularly dropout students, to register in good numbers with various technical institutions in order to acquire technical skills in making them excel nationally.  

Speaking to the media on Thursday at the Eldoret National Polytechnic during the 15th Annual International Research Conference, Hackathon, Innovation Challenge and Expo 2026, Otieno said the approach was anchored on training with the industry, from the industry and for the industry.

“Am proud of the kind of commitment that I have witnessed today, that the people of this country have already learnt of the importance of TVET training, as TVET family, what we are doing at the moment is to ensure that we are training with the industry, from the industry and for the industry, nothing else,” he said.

Otieno, who represented the Principal Secretary for TVET, Dr Esther Moria, noted that the growing preference for technical training among young people was a positive indication of changing attitudes towards vocational education.

He revealed that approximately 26,000 students who qualified for university admission last year opted to join TVET institutions, demonstrating increased recognition of technical and vocational training as a viable pathway to career development.

“If you want to know the real production of skilled personalities who passed through TVET training, go and see what our young men and women are doing on the ongoing renovations at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium; that is a powerful improvement from our young people,” he said.

Otieno also commended the Eldoret National Polytechnic for sustaining the annual conference for 15 consecutive years, noting that maintaining such initiatives over an extended period required commitment and consistency.

Eldoret National Polytechnic Chief Principal Dr Charles Koech said this year's conference had incorporated three major components: a hackathon, an innovation challenge and an exhibition highlighting best practices in agricultural extension services.

He said the institution had dedicated Wednesday to engaging farmers through extension activities, while Thursday's programme would feature the unveiling of winners of the innovation competition organised by the institution.

“Today is a wonderful full day for both the students and farmers from this region. The15th Annual International Research Conference has brought in several researchers, exhibitors and innovators who have never been there before,” said Koech

He continued, “As the head of the institution, I have learnt something which I cannot say here, but I want to promise that in the near future the lives of students pursuing different causes will soon make a difference in terms of acquiring better training skills,” The Principal promised   

The conference brings together researchers, innovators, industry stakeholders and other participants to exchange ideas and promote innovation and skills development.

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Related Topics

TVET Education TVET Institutions TVET Graduates
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