How TVET graduates can widen their job prospects after training

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Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina addresses graduates during the Gichugu Technical and Vocational Training Centre graduation ceremony. [File,Standard]

Young people have been challenged to treat technical training as a starting point and pursue further education and skills to widen their employment opportunities.

The call was made during the graduation ceremony of students at Gichugu Technical and Vocational Training Centre (TVET) in Kirinyaga, where graduates were urged to pursue additional courses and learn foreign languages as they seek jobs in Kenya and abroad.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina said completing technical training should not mark the end of the graduates’ education, urging them to keep adding skills that can improve their chances of securing work.

“Do not look at this graduation as the end. Continue with your education,” Maina told the graduates.

She encouraged them to consider learning languages such as German and French as they seek employment opportunities beyond the local market.

“Technical and vocational education gives you skills that can help you earn a living and become self-reliant,” she explained.

The graduates included students sponsored through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), with Maina saying the scholarship programme was established after a 2024 meeting with principals of TVET institutions in Kirinyaga County.

She said the meeting focused on ways to support students who might struggle to access technical training because of financial constraints.

The graduating class was the first cohort supported through the NGAAF initiative in the county, prompting Maina to attend the ceremony and celebrate the students’ achievement.

She said the programme had enrolled students at TVET institutions in Gichugu, Ndia, Mwea and Kirinyaga Central.

Maina called for partnerships between NGAAF and other foundations to sustain support for technical education and reach more students across the county.

She also called for graduates to receive tools and equipment after completing their training so they can start businesses and put their skills into practice.

“Leaders should be measured by the opportunities they create for young people,” Maina observed.

“We are elected to ensure that by the time I complete my five-year term, there are people whose lives I have helped to improve,” she added.

Maina cited scholarship beneficiaries Janet Kibushi, Ruth Njoki, Robinson Kinyua and Richard Muriauki among students who had graduated with First Class honours.

She also called on government agencies and the Kirinyaga County administration to step up the fight against illicit alcohol in the county.

Maina urged the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to strengthen enforcement against counterfeit alcohol and called on the county government to ensure licensing and regulatory responsibilities are properly carried out.

“If everyone does their job, this country will be in order,” she warned.

Maina told the graduates that her support for their education would continue, including efforts to explore opportunities for further training and skills development.

“I am very proud of you as your Member of Parliament, and we will continue supporting you,” she added.