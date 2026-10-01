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The Standard

Counties urged to strengthen ECDE with better pay, facilities

By Joackim Bwana | Oct. 1, 2026
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PP1 and Class 8 pupils relocated from Ngambo Primary School share a classroom at Seriani School in Baringo County. [File, Standard]

The government has been urged to invest in Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) teachers by ensuring they are well remunerated.

Kericho Township Comprehensive School Chair Reubenson Bett said that the quality of education depends on the foundation, which squarely begins with the ECDE teachers.

Bett, who also doubles as the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Kericho County Chapter, said the journey towards becoming a professional in any field begins long before university.

He said the ECDE teacher patiently introduces a child to learning, identifying a child’s talents, abilities, interests and challenges, and helps transform curiosity into confidence, play into learning, and potential into purpose.

“Behind every engineer, doctor, pilot, scientist, entrepreneur, leader, farmer, lawyer, technologist and professional in every field, there is a teacher who planted the first seed of knowledge, discipline, confidence and possibility,” said Bett

Bett said that ECDE teachers must be highly trained, properly supported and adequately recognised, while the ECDE centres must be well equipped to provide safe learning environments that stimulate and are conducive to learning.

“We cannot expect to build world-class human capital while neglecting the foundation upon which that human capital is built. We must ensure that teachers are well remunerated and must pay particular attention to ECDE, because the quality of our education foundation will determine the quality of the future we build,” said Bett.

He also said that teachers in all cadres must be well paid, adequately facilitated and professionally supported and called for schools to be provided with modern, safe and quality learning environments.

The Chair said that teachers deserve fair remuneration, professional development, appropriate working conditions and quality learning environments with tools and resources necessary to perform their noble calling effectively.

Bett said the teachers deserve to be supported not only during their years of active service but also in retirement, when the nation should remember that their contribution helped shape generations.

“As a society, we must therefore move beyond merely celebrating teachers with words. We must demonstrate our appreciation through action, investment, dignity and support,” said Bett.

The Chair urged the Government and all education stakeholders to continue investing in teachers and the education system.

The Chair also called for strengthened partnerships among government, schools, boards of management, parents, communities, development partners and the private sector so that learning institutions can provide learners with a thriving environment.

He said the schools must become places where learners acquire not only academic knowledge but also critical thinking, creativity, digital competence, entrepreneurship, environmental responsibility, innovation, character, resilience, peace and a spirit of service.

“To every teacher from the ECDE classroom to the university lecture hall, we see, value, appreciate and honour you. Thank you for choosing a profession whose greatest reward is often found in the success of others,” said Bett.

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Related Topics

Early Childhood Education County Education Funding Teacher Remuneration ECDE Teachers
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