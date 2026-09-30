TSC leads week-long Teachers' Day activities

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Teachers Service Commission CEO Dr Evaleen Mitei, led teachers and learners in a tree-planting exercise at St George’s Senior and Comprehensive Schools on September 29, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Teachers across Kenya are taking their celebrations beyond the classroom, planting trees, recognising outstanding educators and engaging communities as the country builds up to World Teachers’ Day on October 5.

On Wednesday, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Evaleen Mitei, led teachers and learners in a tree-planting exercise at St George’s Senior and Comprehensive Schools, an activity that brought together educators, pupils, education officials and representatives of teachers’ unions.

The exercise is being conducted across all eight TSC regions as part of a week-long programme leading to this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration.

Mitei said the tree-planting campaign was designed to symbolise the role teachers play in nurturing learners and shaping the future, while also encouraging schools and communities to take responsibility for environmental conservation.

“Every seedling planted is a symbol of the knowledge teachers sow every day, nurturing minds, transforming lives and shaping the future of our nation,” the Commission said.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Dr Evaleen Mitei lead teachers and learners in a tree-planting exercise at St George’s Senior and Comprehensive Schools on September 29, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The tree-planting activity is one of several events lined up ahead of the October 5 celebrations. The programme includes Sub-County and County-level World Teachers’ Day award ceremonies, recognition of teachers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their profession, and environmental conservation activities involving schools and communities.

At St George’s, Mitei presided over the Sub-County and County Awards ceremony, where teachers were recognised for their contribution to education.

“As part of the celebrations, the Commission will recognise teachers whose dedication, innovation and commitment have made a significant impact on teaching and learning,” Mitei said.

She said the awards celebrate excellence in areas including leadership, mentorship, innovation, inclusive education, talent development and lifelong service.

“Recognition is one way we say thank you for the sacrifices you make every day,” she said, congratulating this year’s winners.

But Mitei also used the occasion to recognise the contribution of teachers who did not receive awards.

“To those who are not receiving an Award today, I want you to know that every teacher matters. Every lesson you teach and every learner you guide, counts,” she said.

She added that the Commission would continue creating an environment in which teachers can experiment with new approaches and develop professionally.

The activities brought together TSC regional and national officials, including Nairobi Regional Director Regina Opondo, Director of Administrative Services Ibrahim Mumin, Director of Operations Gabriel Mathenge and Acting Director of Staffing Dr Samuel Marigat.

School principals Assumpta Mwangi of St George’s Senior School and Anne Katee of St George’s Comprehensive School also participated, alongside representatives of KESSHA, KECSHA, KUPPET and KNUT.

The environmental campaign carries added significance as Kenya marks 60 years of protecting and advancing the teaching profession. By involving learners, teachers and communities in tree planting, the Commission is seeking to leave a legacy that extends beyond the classroom.

World Teachers’ Day is observed annually on October 5 and has been celebrated globally since 1994.

The date commemorates the adoption in 1966 of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which established international benchmarks for teachers’ rights and responsibilities, preparation, recruitment, employment and working conditions.

The day is also an opportunity to reflect on the support teachers need to fulfil their role in transforming education.