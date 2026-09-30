Ruto's associate Wicknell Chivayo killed in Zimbabwe chopper crash

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In a statement posted on X, Zimbabwe government Spokesperson confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash.

Prominent Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has died after a private helicopter he was traveling in alongside five other passengers crashed in Marondera, Harare on Wednesday evening. Family spokesperson Mr Herbert Chivayo confirmed the death of the businessman and his wife, Lucy Muteke.

The crash, which occurred at around 3pm GMT, involved a high-profile businessman, three other passengers and two pilots, according to government spokesman Nick Mangwana.

In a statement posted on X, Mangwana confirmed there were no survivors.

"The government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," Mangwana said.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," he added.

More to follow....