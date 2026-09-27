TSC pushes for teacher wellness and professional development

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Teachers after a run a head of the World Teachers Day at Nyayo National Stadium on September 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has placed the physical and mental wellbeing of teachers at the centre of its nationwide Teacher Run, calling for stronger support systems to enable educators to remain healthy, motivated and professionally fulfilled.

Speaking during the event at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, TSC Commissioner Antonina Lentoijoni challenged teachers to prioritise their wellbeing, noting that their health and welfare have implications beyond their personal lives.

“To our teachers, take care of yourselves, because your wellbeing matters not only to you and your families, but also to the learners and communities you serve,” she said.

Lentoijoni described teachers as “the architects of our nation's future”, saying their role extends beyond delivering lessons to inspiring, mentoring and nurturing the talents of future generations.

She urged teachers to adopt healthier lifestyles and encouraged them to influence those around them to do the same.

“Let the run enable us to make healthy choices, remain physically active, look after our mental and emotional wellbeing and encourage those around us to do the same,” she said.

The Commissioner said teacher wellness was fundamental to educational excellence, particularly as modern lifestyles increasingly expose people to health challenges including obesity and stress.

“The Commission recognises teachers' wellness is fundamental to education excellence. This run demonstrates our commitment to promoting physical fitness, mental wellbeing, teamwork and healthy life balance,” Lentoijoni said.

Teachers participate in a run a head of the World Teachers Day at Nyayo National Stadium on September 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

She stressed that caring for teachers should not be viewed as the responsibility of TSC alone, but as a collective undertaking involving teachers’ unions, professional associations, communities, partners and other stakeholders.

“Caring for teachers is something we do together; it is not about TSC. That is why we bring on board teachers’ unions, associations and supporters,” she said.

The Teacher Run, held simultaneously across the country’s eight regions, brought together teachers, education stakeholders, communities and partners in an event that sought to combine physical activity with recognition of the teaching profession.

Lentoijoni said the nationwide participation demonstrated the unity and diversity of the teaching fraternity while bringing people together around a common purpose.

“The simultaneous participation of all eight regions reflects the unity and diversity of our teaching fraternity,” she said.

She added that the run symbolised endurance, discipline, resilience and perseverance—qualities that teachers demonstrate in their daily work.

The event also formed part of TSC’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, marking 60 years of the Commission’s service under the theme, “Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Advancing Its Status and Shaping the Future.”

Lentoijoni said the anniversary was an opportunity to recognise generations of teachers whose dedication and sacrifice have contributed to the transformation of lives and communities across Kenya.

“For six decades, TSC has remained steadfast in safeguarding the welfare of teachers, strengthening professionalism and supporting the delivery of quality education to every learner across the nation,” she said.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei said supporting teachers was inseparable from strengthening the wider education system.

She said a healthy teacher was better equipped to inspire learners, adapt to emerging educational demands and contribute to institutional and national development.

“The Teacher Run symbolises our commitment to wellness, teamwork and a balanced life,” Mitei said, urging teachers and stakeholders to regard wellness “not as an event, but as a lifelong discipline.”

She said TSC remained committed to initiatives aimed at promoting wellness, personal growth, professional development and excellence in service delivery as part of efforts to build an empowered teaching workforce.

“Each step you make reflects our shared vision of a motivated, ethical and globally competitive teaching workforce moving together,” Mitei said. Kenya Union of Post Primary Educaiton Teachers Secretary General Akelo Misori in white hat joins teachers in the run on September 27, 2027. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The event also sought to promote inclusion, with participants who could not run because of special conditions encouraged to take part through walking.

“And while only a few may receive gold, silver or bronze medals, I am pleased to declare at the very beginning that every participant here is already a champion and no one will be left behind,” Mitei said.

She said sporting activities such as the Teacher Run provide an opportunity to recognise teachers beyond the classroom and create space for engagement and reflection on their contribution to the country.

“Through sporting activities such as the Teacher Run, the Commission seeks to celebrate the contribution of teachers beyond the classroom and create opportunities for engagement, recognition and collective reflection on the central role teachers play in shaping our nation,” she said.

The run was conducted in Eastern Region at Kangaru Girls High School, where TSC Chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi presided over the event; Western Region at Kakamega School under Commissioner Dr Nicodemus Anyang.

Other areas include North Eastern at Garissa High School under Commissioner Salesa Adano; Coast at Treasury Square under Commissioner Christine Kahindi; Central at Kamukunji Grounds under Commissioner Annceta Wafukho; Nyanza at St Michael Kanyakwar Comprehensive School under Commissioner Timon Oyucho; and Rift Valley at Afraha Stadium under Commissioner Wilson Sossion.