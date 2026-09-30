Zimbabwe helicopter crashes, no survivors reported

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A helicopter crashed east of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Wednesday, with initial reports indicating there were no survivors among the six people on board, authorities said.

Police said the crash occurred in the Marondera Rural area, about 72 kilometres (45 miles) east of Harare at 1500 GMT.

"The government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," government spokesman Nick Mangwana said in a post on X.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," he said.

Mangwana said police would confirm the identities of the victims in due course.