Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Zimbabwe helicopter crashes, no survivors reported

By AFP | Sep. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A helicopter crashed east of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Wednesday, with initial reports indicating there were no survivors among the six people on board, authorities said.

Police said the crash occurred in the Marondera Rural area, about 72 kilometres (45 miles) east of Harare at 1500 GMT.

"The government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," government spokesman Nick Mangwana said in a post on X.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," he said.

Mangwana said police would confirm the identities of the victims in due course. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Zimbabwe Helicopter Crash Marondera Rural Area Government Spokesman Nick Mangwana Harare
.

Latest Stories

Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Hundreds held, dozens wounded as French school protests escalate
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
Kenya Power turns the heat on homeowners for rooftop solar installations
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved