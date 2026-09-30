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Who was Wicknell Chivayo? The Zimbabwe tycoon who dined with presidents

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 30, 2026
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President William Ruto with Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo 

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, are among six people who died after a private helicopter crashed in Marondera Rural, east of Harare, on Wednesday evening.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the deaths, telling ZBC News that the family was at a loss for words following the tragedy. Zimbabwean authorities said the helicopter had six occupants and that there were no survivors.

Chivayo, who was born in 1982, was the founder of Intratrek Zimbabwe and became one of the country's most prominent business figures through major energy and infrastructure projects, including the Gwanda Solar Project.

He was also known for his high-profile lifestyle, lavish gifts, and close relationships with senior political figures in Zimbabwe and across the region.

Close ties with Ruto

Chivayo had developed a high-profile relationship with Kenyan President William Ruto, with the two pictured together on several occasions, including at State House in Nairobi.

On August 10, 2026, Chivayo shared a video showing Ruto personally driving him and his wife to a waiting helicopter after attending the traditional engagement ceremony of Ruto's daughter, Charlene, in Kilgoris, Narok County.

Chivayo described the roughly three-kilometre drive to the helipad as one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

President Ruto, Chivayo and his wife at State House, Nairobi.

He also maintained links with other African leaders and had been photographed with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Malawi's President Peter Mutharika and King Mswati III of Eswatini.

King Mswati III of Eswatini with businesman Chivayo.
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu with Chivayo.

In May 2026, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa denied knowing the controversial Zimbabwean after he was spotted with him at the president's farm.

Chivayo, 43, had been linked to tenders relating to election materials, security, internet connectivity, electricity connection, cancer treatment, and general supplies.

Chivayo with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on May,2027.
43-year-old Chivayo with Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 
Chivayo with the current president of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.
 Wicknell Chivayo shaking hands with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema at the State House, Lusaka.
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Related Topics

Wicknell Chivayo President William Ruto Zimbabwe Businessman
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