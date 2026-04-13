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From payroll to bank documents: How a teacher's welfare scheme has been captured by relatives

By David Odongo | Apr. 13, 2026

Kewota CEO Benta Oswago Opande at a past event. [File Courtesy]

It was supposed to be a lifeline for Kenya’s women teachers—a welfare organisation and vehicle for empowerment.

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